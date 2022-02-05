FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Montana State freshman Anna Pryce posted the Bobcats top finish at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanook Invitational at Birch Hill on Wednesday afternoon.
The product of Canmore, Alberta covered the 10k freestyle pursuit in 33:26.9, and combined with her classic time of 16:42, registered an overall clocking of 50:08.9 for a seventh place showing.
Utah’s Sydney Palmer-Leger won the event in 45:43.2.
Also scoring for the Bobcats were Aubrey LeClair, 12th, 51:24.0, and Sophia Mazzoni, 15th, 52:06.1.
Izzy Hendry, 17th, 52:32.3, Adrianna Proffitt, 19th, 54:38.1, and Emma Albrecht, 23rd, 55:08, posted times as well. Designated non-scorer Lily Murnane finished 21st in 54:55.3.
The Bobcat men were led by Reed Godfrey, who posted a freestyle time of 28:01.6 for a total 42:05.6, good for 16th in the 10k pursuit.
Denver’s Bernhard Flaschberger won the men’s race with a total of 39:41.7.
Kai Meyers, 17th, 42:18.5, and Joel Power, 23rd, 44:26.4, also scored points for MSU.
Also recording times were Eli Hermanson, 24th, 44:45.8, Jack Conde, 25th, 44:59.1, and Ty Godfrey, 27th, 45:11.0.
Colorado won the Nanook Invitational with 340.5 points, followed by Utah 339, Denver 306, UAF 263, Alaska Anchorage 226.5 and MSU 209.
