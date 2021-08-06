BOZEMAN — RJ Fitzgerald shared a knowing laugh with a few teammates during Montana State’s football preseason camp media day Thursday.
Fitzgerald, a redshirt junior fullback, had been asked about teammate and fellow 2016 Dillon graduate Troy Andersen… again.
“Every interview I think I’ve ever had, I’ve been asked about him,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s just kind of funny at this point.”
Few people involved with the MSU football program can go long without being asked about their star senior linebacker, but Fitzgerald has been especially inundated because he grew up with Andersen. They won three Class A state titles during their Dillon careers, finished runner up as juniors and have continued to succeed in Bozeman. Like he was with the Beavers, Andersen has been a two-way star with the Bobcats.
Now, one day into preseason camp, Andersen has a new dot on his narrative arc: a comeback. A right knee injury at the end of the 2019 season led to surgery in 2020, limiting his participation even in practices during MSU’s coronavirus-canceled 2020-21 season. Andersen enters this fall fully recovered, which has ratcheted up the hype for the final season of an all-time great Bobcat career.
“Troy is an extremely gifted young man, but he’s every bit as determined as he is gifted. He wanted so bad to be out there this spring,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Thursday. “He’s a tremendous leader, he’s one of our captains, so I’m so excited to see it all with my own eyes in person. He means so much to this team just beyond his ability. It’s hard to quantify.”
Players wore helmets but no other pads during Friday’s camp-opening practice, so the full Troy Andersen experience will have to wait. The wait won’t be long, though, with MSU’s season opener at Wyoming less than a month away.
“We’re getting closer to where it’s not just him running around on video,” said Vigen, who was Wyoming’s offensive coordinator before MSU hired him in February. “Excited to throw him in and get him as many reps as he can over the next several weeks.”
Andersen wore a brace on his right knee Friday, but the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder said the knee feels “really good.” His spirits seemed high at media day — he carried a constant smile under his Fu Manchu-esque mustache (he cut his facial hair the same in previous camps in attempt to “bring a little flair, a little fun to fall camp, and hopefully make somebody laugh,” he said).
Recovering from surgery during a pandemic was far from easy, but Andersen was able to find a silver lining. MSU didn’t play a game last season, which Andersen redshirted, and no Big Sky Conference team played more than seven times.
“Selfishly, I was a little bit glad I didn't have to go through the angst of not being able to play and watch and all your best friends and your teammates out there playing,” Andersen said. “Obviously, I feel terrible for my teammates that missed the season. But yeah, I guess personally it worked out. I was going to miss the season anyway.”
Andersen was a running back and linebacker during his Big Sky Freshman of the Year season in 2017, then became an all-conference first-team quarterback in 2018. He mainly played linebacker in 2019 but started three games on offense and rushed 49 times for 336 yards and seven touchdowns.
When asked about Andersen’s chances of playing some offense this season, offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright said, “To be determined,” with a sly smile. But Andersen and his other coaches have been adamant that his two-way days are over.
Keeping Andersen healthy is a big reason why, but linebacker is also the position he was recruited for and almost certainly his best position as a pro prospect. He also prefers linebacker.
“It's more fun to tackle people than to get tackled,” Andersen said. “You're a little bit more in control.”
MSU defensive coordinator Freddie Banks said Andersen will be the “Mike” linebacker, a position commonly referred to as the quarterback of the defense and arguably the most important position in MSU’s 4-3 scheme.
“You’re going to see his big self right there in the middle every play and making all the checks, so I think Troy can be really dynamic,” Banks said Thursday. “You’ll see him make a lot of plays in the center of our defense running sideline to sideline.”
Andersen was an outside linebacker in 2019 and performed exceptionally (6½ sacks, 11½ tackles for loss, Hero Sports first-team all-American). There is no defensive player more valuable than an elite pass rusher, but that position requires less responsibility than middle linebacker.
“Troy’s really good at playing in space, but we put another guy out there that’s good at playing in space and now we’re even faster on defense. Now we’ve got our best leader on defense making all the checks and really being the focal point of how we operate,” Banks said. “I don’t think I’ll ever have a better Mike. Just the person and the athlete, it’s going to be rare that you have that combination in my career, so I’m going to take full advantage of it.”
Andersen said he doesn’t give much thought to past accolades or the honors he’s received in recent weeks: preseason all-America, preseason all-Big Sky and Buck Buchanan Award Watch List. He’s also not focused on his MSU legacy, putting his mental energy more toward trying “to go win football games,” he said.
But Andersen recognizes how much he’s accomplished individually. He’s already “one of the best Bobcats of all time,” as linebackers coach Bobby Daly told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in March. Andersen noted that Daly is also an MSU legend, which makes Daly’s compliment extra meaningful.
“You grow up watching all the Bobcat greats,” Andersen said. “If people even consider you up there with them, it's definitely an honor and something that I don't take lightly. I think it's really cool. I want to go out and try to get better every day and hopefully make them proud.”
With a repaired knee and a year of built up anticipation, Andersen has lofty goals for his final MSU season. The Bobcats are glad he’ll be tackling other players this fall.
“A healthy Troy is definitely someone that you don’t want to mess with,” Fitzgerald said.
