BOZEMAN — Montana State makes its return to the court for the start of the 2020-21 season Wednesday by taking on UNLV in the Thomas & Mack Center at 7:30 p.m.
The last time the Bobcats were preparing for a game was the morning of March 12, when they were scheduled to face Portland State in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Big Sky Conference tournament.
The tournament was halted and canceled due to COVID-19.
The Bobcats come off a 16-15 record during the 2019-20 season, their first winning record in a decade. MSU advanced to the Big Sky quarterfinals for just the third time in 15 seasons, and the 16 victories were tied for most since 2001-02.
The Big Sky Conference announced its preseason polls on Nov. 11. The Bobcats were voted by the media to finish fourth, while the coaches' poll had MSU sixth.
Danny Sprinkle's 16 victories in his first season as head coach were the most for a first-year MSU coach since Hank Anderson guided the 1972-73 team to a 17-9 mark. The last Bobcat coach to open his first two seasons with winning records is Bruce Haroldson, who followed an opening 15-11 season with a second-year mark of 14-12 in 1979-80.
Jubrile Belo is on the 2020-21 Big Sky preseason all-conference team following a standout sophomore season. Belo averaged 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while starting all 31 games a season ago.
He ended the season with three straight double-doubles, earning the league's final Player of the Week award. He was Big Sky Newcomer of the Year and all-Big Sky third-team.
MSU will be led by a variety of upperclassmen.
Devin Kirby enters his fifth year having started the previous two seasons. Amin Adamu started in 28 of 29 games a season ago and averaged 11.7 points. Xavier Bishop comes off a redshirt season and is already a 1,000-point scorer after three previous seasons at Kansas City.
Abdul Mohamed joined the Bobcats as a graduate transfer from North Texas.
The Bobcats' remaining returners are each rising sophomores Caleb Bellach, Borja Fernandez and Finn Fleute. Junior college transfers Nick Gazelas, Mike Hood and Bilal Shabazz are in their first Division I seasons.
MSU has four freshmen in Tyler Patterson, Kellen Tynes, Carter Ash and Jesse Owens.
UNLV and Montana State have met once, a 76-65 Runnin' Rebels victory on Nov. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas for the 2007-08 season opener.
UNLV was predicted to take fourth in the Mountain West. Bryce Hamilton is selected to the Preseason All-Mountain West Team, David Jenkins Jr. is Preseason Newcomer of the Year and Nick Blake is Preseason Freshman of the Year.
Wednesday's game will be streamed as part of the Mountain West Network. It can be found at WatchStadium.com, TheMW.com/watch and at UNLVRebels.com.
All Bobcat basketball games are available on the Bobcat Sports Radio Network.
