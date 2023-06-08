Dillon-native and Atlanta Falcons’ linebacker Troy Andersen is set to host a free football camp on June 28 at Beaverhead County High School.

The camp is open to all boys and girls entering grades 1-8 and will run from noon to 3 p.m. Campers will receive a t-shirt and can expect special guest appearances from NFL and Montana State players.

Although the camp is completely free, donations will be accepted, matched and split evenly to provide scholarships to local youth sports programs.

Andersen was an All-State quarterback and helped lead the Beavers to the 2016 Class A state title as a senior at Dillon.

The NFL standout played quarterback, running back and linebacker during his college days at Montana State. In 2021, Andersen won the FCS ADA Defensive Player of the Year and earned unanimous first team All-American honors.

Andersen was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with 58th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in 16 games as a rookie and made his first start against San Francisco on Oct. 16, recording a season-high 13 tackles.

The Dillon-native recorded 59 tackles and one pass defended during his rookie campaign in Atlanta.

You can reserve a spot at the Troy Andersen Football Camp, here.