MISSOULA — Two straight games of letting double-digit, second-half leads slip didn’t seem to faze the Montana men’s basketball team much at all Sunday against Montana State.
Three days after blowing a 16-point halftime lead at Southern Utah and just over a week after allowing Idaho to storm back from 10 points down at the midway point of the second half, the Grizzlies made sure that didn’t happen against their rival.
The Bobcats made things interesting late in a foul-filled Brawl of the Wild game Sunday afternoon at Dahlberg Arena, but a push by the Grizzlies in the final two minutes cemented an 80-74 win.
Grizzly coach Travis DeCuire made clear, despite the run of recent losses, he hasn’t doubted his team’s competitiveness. The youthful group that has three true sophomores playing most of the minutes — compared to Montana State that is loaded with seniors — is continuing to learn how to finish games.
“I thought the last two days these guys were focused,” DeCuire said. “We had their attention. They knew the Southern Utah game we let get away and if we were just a little more focused through adversity, we could finish a game off, which is what happened today.”
Montana improved to 18-11 overall and 11-7 in the Big Sky, keeping pace for a top-five seed with two games left. Montana State fell to 21-7 and 13-4 in league play but still sits atop the standings. The Cats will face second-place Southern Utah on Tuesday with the regular-season title on the line.
The Grizzles led by 11 at halftime, taking the double-digit lead into the break after sophomore forward Josh Bannan hit a dribble-up, contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap off an 18-point first half.
The sophomore from Australia wasn’t done with his strong day, hitting the shot to put away Montana State in the final minute.
With about 1:20 left on the clock, Brandon Whitney had a near-turnover at midcourt. Montana State’s Kellen Tynes just about came up with a pivotal steal with his team down four, but Whitney snagged it and after a review to see where the shot clock should land, had four seconds to make a play.
He needed less, sneaking under the Bobcats’ defense for an and-1 scoop. He missed the free throw but was able to put Montana up six. An Xavier Bishop missed layup later, Bannan posted up Tyler Patterson, took one dribble, shimmied and rose over his right shoulder to bury a fadeaway jumper with seconds left on the shot clock to put the Grizzlies up eight with around 40 seconds left.
Bannan with a slick post fade to put UM up 8, then Bishop missed a layup. Here’s Bannan’s shot as Robby Beasley connects for 2 FTs. UM up 76-68. pic.twitter.com/an9E1Xk5H0
Bannan finished with a team-high 23 points, hauled in seven rebounds and dished out three assists. Whitney finished with 17 points as the sophomore tandem showed what the Grizzlies know they are capable of when things are clicking: hang with, and beat the top teams in the Big Sky Conference.
“We got a tough group,” Bannan said, alluding to the 50-50 balls that Montana came up with in the final two minutes. “We got a lot of guys who are willing to put their body on the line for the team and I think that’s the kind of thing that wins you these types of basketball games. It comes down to effort and I think our effort was super tonight.”
Bannan scored just 11 in the first go-around against Montana State as his team fell 66-59 in a game that DeCuire felt the Grizzlies played well enough to win. Things clearly didn’t go that way, and after watching it time and time again, DeCuire and company had a clear plan.
Montana wanted to hold the Bobcats to a low mark from distance, make their star big man Jubrile Belo work in different ways than he is used to and force turnovers. Montana State went 1 for 8 from distance, Belo struggled at times against Bannan in space but did get his share with 21 points and 16 rebounds, and the Cats committed 15 turnovers that turned into 16 Montana points.
Stopping Belo is easier said than done. Often the Cats' big man was able to bowl over and overpower the Grizzlies' defense, which was down senior big Mack Anderson who missed his fourth straight game, at will with deep post position for easy hooks or uncontested dunks due to foul trouble on the Grizzlies — most of which caused by Belo.
But at times, players like junior Kyle Owens who hasn’t played the same amount of minutes as he did the past two seasons, shinned.
Owens took a few offensive fouls on Belo, hit some timely shots including a straight-away 3 in the first half, and fought for position getting thrusted into playing time because of foul trouble.
“On the defensive side we knew: He draws a lot of fouls,” DeCuire said of Belo. “That’s what he does. It’s a physical game and you got to be physical to guard him and sometimes the offensive player gets away with more physicality than the defensive player. So I told my guys ‘You got 20 fouls to use and we are going to put four different guys on him and figure it out and at some point in time we are going to get the stops we need.'"
Montana came out firing from the start, connecting on 6 of 8 to open the first six minutes with drives, 3-pointers and a quick pace that resemble the first half against Southern Utah. Montana State
"They came out with an energy and a purpose today that we didn't, for whatever reason," Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. "It was embarrassing, the purpose that we came out with. We were on our heels from the jump. ... That's probably the worst defensively we've played."
As a team the Grizzlies finished at 51% (26/51) from the field, 39% (11/29) from 3-point range and went 71% (17/24) from the foul line. Montana State shot 51% (24/47) from the field, 13% (1/8) from distance but kept itself in the game with a 25-of-29 day from the charity stripe.
New experience
Both Bannan and Whitney called the environment Sunday was the best of their basketball careers.
The crowd of 5,285 — the highest of any Griz home game this year — was loud, and had their opinions whenever a foul was whistled, which happened often as 50 combined fouls were called. It was also the first time experiencing a true home Brawl of the Wild game for the pair, as last season’s games were called off and, even if the games were played fans weren’t allowed.
“That was sick,” Bannan said. “That was probably one of the best basketball experiences of my life. That’s the most fans I’ve ever played in front of. The students were awesome. … You can’t really talk to it that when the other team goes on a run and the crowd just erupts and that sort of swings the momentum even if the momentum might not be in our favor. Just having the home crowd it’s huge and that really helped us tonight.”
“Just like (Bannan) said, that probably was the biggest game of my life to be honest,” Whitney added. “Since last year we weren’t able to play them but this year with having the fans and having that atmosphere was crazy.”
Montana will next play Northern Colorado Thursday night at home and then will wrap up the regular season against Sacramento State on Saturday. Montana State will face Southern Utah at home on Tuesday, Sacramento State at home Thursday and will end against Northern Colorado at home Saturday.
