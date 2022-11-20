GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Playing on a mere 40-hour turnaround, the Montana State men’s basketball team picked up an 81-71 road win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon.
Offensively, Montana State (3-2) relied on RaeQuan Battle’s career-high 30 points on 12-for-20 shooting, plus double-doubles from Jubrile Belo (16 points and 10 rebounds) and Caleb Fuller (13 points and 10 rebounds). Battle’s 30-point outing was the first time a Bobcat has scored 30 or more in a single game since Belo did so against Sacramento State on March 6, 2021.
“We gave a tremendous effort — especially after playing on a short turnaround,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle told Bobcat Radio Network. “I thought Jubrile Belo and RaeQuan Battle were tremendous in the first half. They really gave us energy and got us going. And Caleb Fuller was terrific — I’m really happy for him. He’s been fighting, so it’s great to see him get rewarded.”
Defensively, the Bobcats held North Dakota (2-3) to 7 for 23 (30.4%) from 3-point range and forced 10 turnovers. Montana State out-shot the Fighting Hawks 50.8% to 44.1% from the field.
“North Dakota shot 44 percent for the game, but they probably scored five or six times at the end,” Sprinkle said. “We probably had them close to under 40 percent shooting, which is our goal. But our defense and rebounding helped toward the end. We got key stops when we needed to.”
Belo opened up the scoring with a dunk, yet the Fighting Hawks took an early lead after making two of their first three threes. Nine straight points from Battle made it a 12-11 game in favor of North Dakota at the 14:46 mark.
Defensively, Darius Brown II was a key player for the Bobcats, as he came in off the bench and forced two North Dakota turnovers that led to Montana State points. Capped off by back-to-back baskets from Belo, the Bobcats used an 8-0 run to take a 17-12 lead with 11:19 to go in the first half.
With less than two minutes to go in the half, Brown II threw a lob to Battle, then sank a 3 to give MSU a double-digit lead for the first time that afternoon. The Bobcats had a 37-27 lead at half and out-shot North Dakota 51.6% to 32.1% at that point.
Battle opened up the scoring for MSU in the second half, as he blew past his defender for a right-handed layup as the shot clock expired. Montana State’s bigs continued to assert themselves against North Dakota: Belo drew plenty of whistles, gradually wearing down the Fighting Hawks’ frontcourt, then Great Osobor gave MSU a 12-point lead with 15:47 to go.
Yet North Dakota got in the bonus with 14:54 left in the game and snapped their drought with a pair of free throws from Matt Norman. This sparked a 7-3 run over the next two minutes — stopped only by Battle’s corner 3. North Dakota would pull within eight, but the Bobcats countered with a 6-0 run in 1 minute, 39 seconds to take a 54-40 lead.
North Dakota State was led by Mitchell Sueker’s 18 points, while freshman B.J. Omot chipped in 14 points. For Montana State, Ford III finished with eight points, four rebounds and one assist with no turnovers. Brown II added seven points, four rebounds, four assists and a season-high three steals off the bench. Sunday’s game marked the fifth time MSU has had at least nine players score points.
This week, Montana State heads to Montreal, Canada, for the Northern Classic, where the Bobcats will play UNC Greensboro on Friday, Quinnipiac on Saturday and Middle Tennessee State on Sunday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.