BOZEMAN — Montana State's track and field athletes made the most of their opportunity to participate with stakes on Friday, as the Bobcat Preview provided multiple standout efforts in Worthington Arena.
The opening meet of the 2021-22 indoor season saw strong performances across event groups by MSU.
Ben Perrin shattered a school record in the men's 5,000-meter run as he took first in an altitude-adjusted time of 13 minutes, 43.10 seconds. His mark broke Dan Jackson's previous record set in 2012 by nearly 16 seconds. Perrin was followed by Duncan Hamilton, whose converted time of 14:08.17 ranks him seventh in program history in the event, while Matthew Richtman took third in a time of 14:14.74 which put him ninth all-time among Bobcats in the 5,000.
The women's side saw two all-time top 10 marks set by Elena Carter. She finished first in the 60 hurdles with a time of 8.53 seconds. That mark moved her from ninth to second in the event in program history. Carter also finished second in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 9 inches (5.71m) which was the sixth best mark ever by a Bobcat.
Colby Wilson had the featured result for the jumps group Friday. Wilson took first in the men's pole vault by clearing 17-00.75 (5.20m). That mark moved him from ninth to third all-time in the event. Alex Hellenberg placed first in the women's competition with her clearance of 12-09 (3.90m). If she had been participating attached, Hellenberg would have set the eighth highest mark by a Bobcat.
"It seemed like the level of preparation of the team was great this summer and fall and it really carried it over," said Lyle Weese, Montana State's Dale Kennedy Director of Track and Field. "It's exciting that we had some standouts that have come back and are competing well, as well some others that really broke through today."
MSU's sprints group had Drake Schneider complete a converted time of 21.61 in the men's 200. That time moved him from fourth to third on the all-time list. Damien Nelson, who competed unattached, completed a lifetime best in the 60 of 6.85.
Claiming first-place showings on Friday for the Bobcat women were Megan Good (800), Leah Klein (weight throw), Hellenberg (triple jump), Lucy Corbett (high jump) and Jordan Fink (shot put). Multiple Bobcats finished in the top three overall in at least one event, including Morgan Evans, Leigha Carter, Twila Reovan, Anna Trudnowski, Madi Arneson and Maisee Brown.
The Bobcat men had a first-place finish completed by Ian Fosdick in the triple jump. Other standout top-three finishes included Alex Hershey (400), Chris Bianchini (800), Julian Hazen (200), Matt Furdyk (weight throw) and Hunter Nicholson (long jump).
"Usually when we start competing as a team we really start to come together, especially the different event groups," Weese said. "This being an official meet really gets us in the mindset of that this is what indoor season is all about and should get them excited to train over the break."
Montana State has the remainder of the calendar year off from competition. The Bobcats return to action on Jan. 14, when they host the Bobcat Challenge in Worthington Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.