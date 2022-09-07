BOZEMAN — Larry might become an intimidating name for Big Sky offensive linemen.
One of the Montana State football team’s starting defensive ends, Brody Grebe, is nicknamed “Landmark Larry” because he’s so good at getting to the spot his coaches want on pass rushes.
At the other end spot is Ben Seymour, who MSU defensive line coach Shawn Howe calls “Long Arm Larry.” Seymour, ironically, has short arms for a defensive lineman but plays as if he has a basketball star’s wingspan, Howe said.
Larry is simply the alliterative name Howe came up with to complete the nicknames.
“Brody and I never really call each other Brody and Ben. We always call each other Larry,” Seymour said Monday. “It’s the joke of the D-line: we’re the two Larrys.”
Grebe has all the attributes of an elite defensive end — long arms, athleticism and strength — so it’s no surprise he played well in a specialized role last season and was a 2022 preseason All-Big Sky pick. Seymour looks much less likely to be a standout on the No. 4-ranked team in the Football Championship Subdivision. Once you peek past his measurables, his success in 16 games with the Bobcats doesn’t look so surprising.
“All those things that are supposed to be hindrances when you're a little bit sawed off aren't for him,” Howe said Monday, “because he's so technically sound and he knows how to use his body so well.”
Seymour is listed at 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds but weighed much less when he got to MSU in 2020. He underwent shoulder surgery after his lone season at the College of the Canyons (a junior college in Southern California), and his recovery process was extended after the COVID-19 pandemic began. His inability to lift weights normally caused his weight to fall to about 215 pounds.
That size combined with his other unexceptional physical traits limited his attractiveness to college recruiters, he believes. Other than MSU, his only offers came from two other FCS programs: Delaware State and Wagner.
Seymour didn’t want to play on the East Coast, so he chose MSU even though COVID restrictions prevented him from visiting Bozeman.
“It ended up being the best decision of my life,” he said.
Seymour is from Santa Clarita, California, a suburb of Los Angeles and the town where College of the Canyons resides. The air down there is smoggy, so Bozeman has literally been a breath of fresh air.
Another selling point for Seymour was MSU’s success. The Cats went to the 2019 FCS semifinals and had a 2020 roster that looked ready to reach the national title game, which it did last season. Seymour signed when Jeff Choate was the head coach and Byron Hout served as the D-line coach, but Seymour was not deterred when Brent Vigen replaced Choate and Howe succeeded Hout.
Seymour quickly endeared himself to Howe, who praised Seymour’s work ethic, motor, accountability, leadership and quality as a teammate.
“Ben’s a coach’s dream,” Howe said, adding, “I know that every day when I show up to work two things: I'm going to love coaching Ben, and Ben is going to be coming into my office and diving in deeper than I'm giving him in just those meetings.”
At Valencia High, Seymour was named the 2018 Foothill Conference MVP and earned an All-CIF Southern Section Division 2 honor. A year later, he led the College of the Canyons with 12 sacks, adding 44 tackles and 19 ½ tackles for loss.
Last season, Seymour recorded 12 tackles (six solo), 4 ½ tackles for loss and 1 ½ sacks. He, Grebe and nose tackle Blake Schmidt were among the many backups who played key roles in MSU’s 10-player rotation on the front four.
Seymour, Grebe and Schmidt are replacing All-American nose tackle Chase Benson, All-American end Daniel Hardy (now a Los Angeles Ram) and All-Big Sky end Amandre Williams. This year’s starting D-linemen looked strong in Saturday’s 40-17 Gold Rush win over McNeese State: returning starting D-tackle Sebastian Valdez notched 2 ½ sacks, Schmidt recorded one, Seymour had a ½ sack and Grebe tallied a tackle for loss.
“I definitely made some plays, but there's definitely a lot to sharpen up,” Seymour said, referring specifically to “pass rushes. Definitely got to get better with my hands and winning those pass rush moves, not just grabbing on guys and letting them catch up with me. Being able to escape off blocks better in the run game so I can make those half plays, not just the ones in my gap that come to me.”
That willingness to nit-pick an otherwise good performance is one of the many things Howe appreciates about Seymour. It helps explain why Seymour plays like his arms are much longer.
When Howe recruits, he doesn’t mind if a D-lineman is short in stature, so long as his wingspan is wide. The longer the arms, the easier it is for a D-lineman to gain leverage. If an offensive lineman can prevent his counterpart from getting extended, he has an easier time getting his hands on the D-lineman’s chest and gaining control.
Seymour always gets his hands in the right place and knows how to react to the tiniest move from an opposing O-lineman, Howe said. Seymour’s relatively small size gives him natural leverage because it makes blockers “play down to me,” Seymour said.
“He's always out in front of everything because he's so smart,” Howe said, adding, “Having these long levers are important when you get in trouble. Benny doesn't get in a lot of trouble.”
Seymour is so self-critical largely because he knows his margin for error is smaller than elite athletes like Grebe and Hardy. But few players understand their limitations, let alone know how to turn perceived weaknesses into strengths.
How many short-armed guys named Ben get called “Long Arm Larry” in a complimentary way?
“There are certain positions on the field where having long arms is almost essential, and Benny’s playing one of them,” Howe said. “But somehow he knows how to play with (short arms) so well that he ends up being better than all right. He ends up being good.”
