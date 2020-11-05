FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky’s spring 2021 volleyball schedule will feature 11 teams playing 16 conference matches over nine weeks, the Presidents’ Council approved earlier this week.
The 39th season of Big Sky volleyball will get underway on Sunday, January 24, and conclude on Monday, March 22. The schedule includes one open week for each team.
Every team will play four opponents at home and four opponents on the road. The Sunday-Monday schedule reduces time away from campus as each team will face its eight league opponents in back-to-back matches on consecutive days at the same site.
Montana State will open Jan. 24-25 at Northern Colorado. Montana opens the same weekend at Idaho State.
"It's a thrilling feeling," fourth-year UM coach Allison Lawrence said in a press release from the school. "It adds meaning to what we're doing right now in a way that you can't create without that thing that you're chasing. To actually see the schedule materialize and become real allows us to really connect what we're doing now with what we want to do in the spring."
Said fourth-year MSU coach Daniel Jones: "The challenges we face are not over, but today is an exciting day,” Jones added. “We, the team and staff alike, are excited to see who, where and when we will be playing. We’ve been working extremely hard to prepare for the moment we get to compete, and this announcement today helps fuel the fire to keep at the work. January 24 cannot come soon enough.”
The top eight teams in the standings at the end of the regular season will advance to the Big Sky Conference Tournament hosted by Northern Colorado from March 31-April 2. The tournament champion will earn the Big Sky’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Northern Colorado is the defending conference champion.
Each member institution will determine arena capacities in accordance with local and/or state health ordinances and government officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.