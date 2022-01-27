BOZEMAN — The Big Sky Conference released its 2025-27 schedules for league football games on Monday.
Per usual, the Brawl of the Wild will be the final game of each regular season for Montana and Montana State. Cat-Griz will be played at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 22, 2025, go to Bobcat Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 and return to Missoula on Nov. 20, 2027.
The Grizzlies will open the 2025 conference schedule playing for the Little Brown Stein at home against Idaho on Sept. 27. UM's 2026 conference slate will also begin at Washington-Grizzly, against Portland State on Sept. 26. The Griz will play at Cal Poly on Sept. 25, 2027.
UM will host perennial power Eastern Washington on Nov. 8, 2025 and play at EWU on Nov. 13, 2027. The Griz will face 2021 Big Sky champion Sacramento State on Oct. 25, 2025 and host the Hornets on Oct. 10, 2026.
MSU will open its 2025 and 2027 conference schedules at home against EWU, and the Eagles will host the Bobcats on Oct. 17, 2026. MSU's 2026 Big Sky slate will begin at Weber State.
The Cats will host Sac State on Nov. 7, 2026 and play in Sacramento on Oct. 9, 2027.
The Griz and Cats will get byes in October all three seasons: both during the week of Oct. 18 in 2025, Oct. 17 for UM and Oct. 24 for MSU in 2026, Oct. 16 for MSU and Oct. 23 for UM in 2027.
The full 2025-27 Big Sky schedules can be found here.
