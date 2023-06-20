BOZEMAN — The Big Sky Conference released its schedules for the 2023-24 men's and women's basketball seasons on Tuesday.

Big Sky play will start in late December and resume in mid-January. In between the first weekend and the rest of the league's slate will be the Big Sky-Summit Challenge, which is scheduled for Jan. 3 and 6.

The defending Big Sky champion Montana State men open up conference play at Idaho State on Dec. 28. The MSU women, who shared the 2022-23 Big Sky regular season title, will host ISU the same day. The Bobcats will face Weber State on March 4 to cap 2023-24 regular season play (the men at home, the women away).

For Montana, the men will begin conference play at Weber on Dec. 28, and the women will host the Wildcats that night. The Griz men will host ISU on March 4, while the women will face the Bengals on the road that day.

The 2023-24 Brawls of the Wild will take place on Jan. 20 in Bozeman and on Feb. 17 in Missoula.

The 2024 Big Sky tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 at Idaho Central Arena in Bozeman.

Tip-off times for next season's Big Sky games have yet to be announced.

Montana men 2023-24 Big Sky schedule

12/28 – at Weber State

12/30 – at Idaho State

1/11 – Northern Colorado

1/13 – Northern Arizona

1/20 – at Montana State

1/22 – Weber State

1/25 – at Portland State

1/27 – at Sacramento State

2/1 – Idaho

2/3 – Eastern Washington

2/8 – at Northern Arizona

2/10 – at Northern Colorado

2/17 – Montana State

2/22 – Sacramento State

2/24 – Portland State

2/29 – at Eastern Washington

3/2 – at Idaho

3/4 – Idaho State

Montana State men 2023-24 Big Sky schedule

12/28 – at Idaho State

12/30 – at Weber State

1/11 – Northern Arizona

1/13 – Northern Colorado

1/20 – Montana

1/22 – Idaho State

1/25 – at Sacramento State

1/27 – at Portland State

2/1 – Eastern Washington

2/3 – Idaho

2/8 – at Northern Colorado

2/10 – at Northern Arizona

2/17 – at Montana

2/22 – Portland State

2/24 – Sacramento State

2/29 – at Idaho

3/2 – at Eastern Washington

3/4 – Weber State

Montana women 2023-24 Big Sky schedule

12/28 – Weber State

12/30 – Idaho State

1/11 – at Northern Colorado

1/13 – at Northern Arizona

1/20 – at Montana State

1/22 – at Weber State

1/25 – Portland State

1/27 – Sacramento State

2/1 – at Idaho

2/3 – at Eastern Washington

2/8 – Northern Arizona

2/10 – Northern Colorado

2/17 – Montana State

2/22 – at Sacramento State

2/24 – at Portland State

2/29 – Eastern Washington

3/2 – Idaho

3/4 – at Idaho State

Montana State women 2023-24 Big Sky schedule

12/28 – Idaho State

12/30 – Weber State

1/11 – at Northern Arizona

1/13 – at Northern Colorado

1/20 – Montana

1/22 – at Idaho State

1/25 – Sacramento State

1/27 – Portland State

2/1 – at Eastern Washington

2/3 – at Idaho

2/8 – Northern Colorado

2/10 – Northern Arizona

2/17 – at Montana

2/22 – at Portland State

2/24 – at Sacramento State

2/29 – Idaho

3/2 – Eastern Washington

3/4 – at Weber State