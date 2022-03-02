BOZEMAN — Led by Kola Bad Bear, the Montana State women’s basketball team kept its Big Sky regular season title hopes alive.
Bad Bear scored a game-high 20 points in MSU’s 65-52 win over Sacramento State on Wednesday night at The Nest in Sacramento, California.
MSU’s victory coupled with Idaho State’s 74-68 regular season-ending loss to Southern Utah on Wednesday prevented ISU (19-10, 15-5 Big Sky) from earning sole possession of the conference crown. A win Friday would give MSU (19-11, 14-5) a share of the championship.
“There’s tons of excitement when you have the opportunity to clinch a goal,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford told 406mtsports.com over the phone. “It has been a roller coaster of a season for us, so to be in this position, I think that shows the strength of the conference, that anybody’s capable of winning and getting upset.”
Sac State (14-14, 10-9) kept it close in the first half, but the Bobcats ended it on a 9-3 run to take a 29-25 into the break. That run ballooned to 17-3 midway through the third, and MSU remained in control the rest of the night.
The Hornets out-shot the Cats 42.2% to 36.1% from the field, but MSU attempted 15 more field goals and 10 more free throws. The Cats finished with sizable advantages in turnovers (8-17) and offensive rebounds (17-7).
“Our kids were relentless on hustle plays today,” Binford said. “To keep them to seven offensive rebounds for the game and to get all those extra hustle plays with our defense speaks volumes.”
Bad Bear shot 7 of 11 from the field, 1 of 2 from 3-point range and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. The Billings Senior graduate also grabbed four rebounds and finished plus-15.
“One of the strengths of Kola is she’s got a really versatile game,” Binford said. “She came out really aggressive at the block, but then she had some things facing up from the mid-range and even the 3-point line and just responded extremely well. Proud of her ability to do that.”
What a clutch 3 by Kola!!— Montana State WBB (@MSUBobcatsWBB) March 3, 2022
She's got 20 points and the 'Cats are back up by double digits in The Nest. #ProveIt // #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/HlWVtftAQL
Bad Bear’s teammate Darian White was plus-17 with 12 points (2 of 10 on field goals, 8 of 12 on free throws), five rebounds and four assists, while Missoula Sentinel grad Lexi Deden added six points (3 of 6 from the field) and six boards (she was minus-2).
Sac State’s Isnelle Natabou, the Big Sky’s leading rebounder (11.3 per game), finished with 19 points (7 of 12) and nine boards.
After scoring a career-high 32 points at Idaho on Feb. 7, White has averaged 9.7 points per game (15.1 for the season) on 23.4% field goal shooting (34.5% for the season) in the seven games since. MSU has lost three of those games, so White’s slump has come with some costs. But as Wednesday illustrated, she can contribute without shooting well, and the Cats have enough depth to overcome some struggles from their star point guard.
“She still gets to the foul line, she still defends like a monster and she still is a playmaker, and everybody has her as a focus on a scouting report,” Binford said. “Sometimes, you can almost care too much. She cares so much about the success of her team and her teammates.”
The Cats will wrap up the regular season at Northern Colorado (12-15, 8-11) at 6 p.m. Friday. UNC lost at MSU 63-57 on Dec. 2, but the Bears beat ISU 53-52 on Feb. 17 and topped Montana 72-64 in overtime on Wednesday (UM defeated MSU 71-57 on Saturday).
“We’re going to have our hands full,” Binford said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.