MISSOULA — The Big Sky Conference has adjusted its COVID-19 cancelation policies amid a number of postponed men's and women's college basketball games in the league during the past two weeks.
Games that need to be postponed due to COVID-19 protocol can be rescheduled, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.
Update on the Big Sky Conference’s COVID-19 Game Cancellation Policy pic.twitter.com/BFBtb147Lu— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) January 4, 2022
The conference office will work with the schools to reschedule missed games, assuming certain criteria are met. Teams cannot play games on back-to-back days, must have at least seven available players and one full-time coach.
If a game cannot be rescheduled it would then be ruled a no-contest. The previous rule, which was adopted prior to fall sports, was all games that could not be played due to COVID-19 protocol at one school would result in a forfeit.
"The Conference Office will set the date for any make-up games based on the rescheduling process," the league wrote in Wednesday's press release. "Any rescheduled games must be completed before the previously approved last date of league competition. Any games that are not able to be rescheduled may be deemed a no-contest by the Conference Office. An announcement with rescheduled games will be released in the coming days."
Twelve games between Big Sky teams, including Sunday's previously scheduled Montana Lady Griz and Montana State women's basketball game in Bozeman which now can be rescheduled, have been postponed since early last week.
The Sacramento State men's team was forced to postpone a non-conference game against Oregon State for the third time due to COVID-19 protocol within the Beavers' program.
Some teams, like the Eastern Washington women, have not played since before Christmas.
The Montana and Montana State men's game scheduled for Sunday in Bozeman is still on track to be played.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.