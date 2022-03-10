MISSOULA — With the league going down to 10 basketball members, the Big Sky Conference announced Thursday morning an expected change to its men's and women's basketball tournaments starting next year.
Instead of the different starts, that had the women start a full two days before the men on Monday, the new format will have the men's and women's tournaments running at the same time starting on Saturday and ending on Wednesday in Boise, Idaho, until at least the 2026 season. Currently the full tourney runs Monday to Saturday, with the women's games starting Monday and the men on Wednesday.
The women's title game will air nationally for the first time ever on ESPNU, and the men will be featured on ESPN2 starting next year.
“Our coaches, administrators, and staff took the time and effort to reimagine what our Basketball Championships can look like moving forward, and we are absolutely thrilled with the result on so many fronts,” Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a news release. “Enhancing the student-athlete experience, increasing our exposure to unprecedented levels, rewarding teams for competitive success during the regular season, and shifting days to provide our teams with more rest and our fans with more weekend contests are among the many positive outcomes from a thorough strategic process dedicated to continually elevating the Big Sky in Boise.
The change comes as Southern Utah is bound for the Western Athletic Conference, dropping the Big Sky down to 10 teams. Instead of the top five teams getting a bye, the top six will all receive first-round byes.
The nine and 10 seeds will play, then seven and eight, with the sixth and third and the fourth and fifth automatically facing off in the quarterfinals respectively. The top-overall seed will play the winner of the nine-10 game and the two seed will get the winner of the seven-eight game.
The four-five and three-six games won't happen until the Monday of the tournament. So, if you're a bottom-four team, you'd get an extra day off if you happen to upset the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the quarterfinals on Sunday, because the semifinal won't be played until Tuesday.
