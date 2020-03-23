FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference has cancelled all practices and workouts through May 15 in effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the conference announced Monday. The cancellation includes spring football practices and games.

Last week, the Big Sky canceled spring competitions and championships while suspending practices and workouts until April 3 due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The pandemic also led Montana and Montana State to suspend spring activities and cancel their spring football games.

Big Sky athletes can receive support services such as athletic training, academics and mental health, per the conference's press release. The NCAA will vote on eligibility relief for spring athletes next week.

