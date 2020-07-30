FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference presidents decided not to make any further decisions about fall sports during their meeting on Thursday.
They will instead wait to see the outcome of the NCAA Board of Governors meeting Tuesday, the league announced Thursday evening. The major topic of discussion at that meeting will be whether the NCAA will sponsor championships for fall sports during the fall semester, postpone them to the spring or cancel them.
Those championships include the FCS playoffs, which are governed by the NCAA. The NCAA doesn't control the College Football Playoff, which is run by the 10 FBS conferences.
Six of the 13 FCS conferences have already postponed their seasons until the spring.
The Big Sky Conference already decided that non-football fall sports won't start competition until Sept. 18.
The Big Sky released a statement Thursday that read: "The Big Sky Conference's Presidents' Council met today to review options regarding competition this fall for its member institutions' intercollegiate athletic teams. The Council decided to reconvene after the NCAA Board of Governors meets again next week. In the meantime, school administrators continue to monitor closely the situations near their campuses, the national landscape and decisions by other conferences."
