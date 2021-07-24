MISSOULA — The Big Sky Conference finalized its new conference schedule format for football, releasing the revamped slates for all teams Saturday.
The change comes as Southern Utah is set to leave the league for the Western Athletic Conference at the end of the upcoming academic year, making the Big Sky a 12-team league when the Thunderbirds leave.
All teams will play eight conference games in nine weeks in the next three seasons — 2022, 2023 and 2024. Each team will split the league games home and away with four and four.
Montana has three nonconference games officially scheduled for 2022, two for 2023 and four for 2024. There is an open slot in 2023 that will be filled before the schedule is officially locked in.
The Griz start the 2021 season on the road in Seattle, Washington, at Washington on Sept. 4 with their home opener the following week on Sept. 11 against Western Illinois.
Montana State meanwhile opens the new season Sept. 4 at Wyoming and will open its home slate against Drake the following week on Sept. 11.
To view the full Big Sky conference slate for the next three seasons, click here.
