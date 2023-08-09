BOZEMAN — Andy Thompson didn’t need a big pitch to become a Montana Grizzly. Two key elements were already there.

Thompson began his career as a UM linebacker in 1999, four years after the Griz won the Division I-AA (now Football Championship Subdivision) national title. Thompson’s brother Matt was already on UM’s roster when he committed.

Matt was an under-recruited 5-foot-8 wide receiver who got a scholarship offer from Mick Dennehy in 1996. Getting to play in UM’s four-wide receiver offense led to Matt’s commitment, as did the program’s success under Don Read and UM’s renowned journalism program (Matt majored in journalism and worked for newspapers after graduating).

“That was a really exciting time to be part of Griz football,” Matt told 406mtsports.com last week, adding, “They threw the ball around. They were doing things that nobody was doing at the time.”

Andy Thompson is entering his first season as a head coach, replacing Troy Taylor at Sacramento State. His time with the Griz provided an early recruiting lesson: innovate and sign good fits for your program. It could pay off years — maybe decades — down the line.

Thompson and other Big Sky Conference coaches talked on July 24 at the Big Sky Football Kickoff in Spokane, Washington, about how their past experiences helped form their recruiting philosophies. Some of them credited all-time great coaches. Many were shaped by their years at small schools.

“You learn from everybody you work with,” Portland State head coach Bruce Barnum said. “I would always find who I thought the best recruiters were, kind of interview them during our stay at that school, and you just learned things that you use (now).”

Starting small

Only one Big Sky head football coach has spent his entire career with one team. Aaron Best became Eastern Washington’s head coach in 2017 after 17 years as an assistant following his playing career with the Eagles.

Andy Thompson started at Eastern Oregon, an NAIA school that competes in the Frontier Conference with Carroll College, Montana Tech, Montana State-Northern, Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College. It’s hard to recruit good players to a low-division program in an unremarkable area, so Thompson had to learn creative ways to attract prospects. One area he mined was Northern California. EOU offered reduced tuition to California junior college students, Thompson said.

“All these schools have different situations on how they try to recruit students — what the rules are, how much it costs people to come to your school if they're out of state or in state,” Thompson said, adding, “(I was) trying to get people to come and play when you're going to have to take an 18-hour bus ride to Billings, Montana, to play in your conference.”

New Northern Colorado head coach Ed Lamb spent the previous seven seasons as the special teams coordinator at BYU. Yet his three seasons as an assistant at San Diego — two of which were under current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh — prepared him “98 or 99” percent more to be a recruiter than BYU did, he said.

San Diego competes in the FCS but is part of a conference — the Pioneer Football League — that doesn’t award athletic scholarships. To field competitive teams, Lamb and San Diego’s other coaches had to be extra diligent in their evaluation and development, often looking at off-field traits.

“We were very successful against scholarship FCS programs during our time at San Diego. We had excellent players, but we developed them,” said Lamb, who left San Diego to become Southern Utah's head coach in 2008. “One of the things I learned is that you can win with high academic marks, and that was part of our evaluation process. What is the development potential of the student-athlete? And part of that is, how hard do they try off the field? Grade-point average is a good indicator.”

One of Chris Ball’s first jobs was defensive backs coach at Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College. The number of out-of-state players Coffeyville could sign was limited, so it had to compete for in-state recruits against Kansas, Kansas State, several other junior colleges and even more programs at higher levels. Ball, now the head coach at Northern Arizona, worked at Coffeyville in the early 1990s.

“We didn't have Google Maps. We had to use a map to get around. We didn’t have cell phones,” Ball said, adding, “That probably helped me more than anything to learn how to recruit.”

First year Weber State head coach Mickey Mental came to the Wildcats after 13 years at Division II Notre Dame College, located in his home state of Ohio. Mental could recruit out of state more than Ball could at Coffeyville. In fact, recruiting outside of Ohio played a crucial role in NDC’s ability to field competitive teams (16-2 in Mental’s two seasons as head coach).

“I've recruited Georgia, Cleveland, down the ACC coast, Texas,” Mental said, adding, “I think I can recruit nationally and bring the best players here.”

Learning from masters

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck was born in Missoula, ran track for the Griz and got his first football coaching job with UM in 1988. Two years later, he became a graduate assistant at UCLA, where he focused on defensive backs, special teams and recruiting.

UCLA’s wide receivers coach at the time was Rick Neuheisel, who became UCLA’s head coach a couple decades later after serving the same role at Colorado in the 1990s and with Washington at the turn of the century. Hauck served as Neuheisel’s recruiting coordinator at Colorado and as his DBs/special teams coach at Washington.

“Rick Neuheisel was as good a recruiter as has ever been in college football,” Hauck said. “Rick is a master. I learned more about recruiting from Rick than the rest of them combined.”

Among the many recruiting lessons Hauck learned from Neuheisel: sell your strengths, show recruits you can help them accomplish their goals and connect with them beyond football.

Hauck, like his fellow Big Sky coaches, also learned the importance of evaluation. That’s extra vital at the FCS level, where four- and five-star recruits rarely play.

“You can sell heaters in hell, but if you can't evaluate, you’re not going to have a good football team,” said Hauck, who was UNLV's head coach from 2010-14.

Lamb isn’t the only Big Sky head coach who’s worked under Jim Harbaugh. First year Cal Poly head coach Paul Wulff was an offensive analyst for the San Francisco 49ers in 2012 and 2013, when Harbaugh was their head coach (Harbaugh coached at Stanford and Wulff was Washington State's head coach before joining the 49ers).

“He’s a very competitive coach, and his ability to relate and be so convinced of himself and his philosophy to young men, I did take a lot from that,” Wulff said. “Let recruits feed off of that and believe in you.”

Before Montana State hired Brent Vigen to be its head coach in 2021, he spent his previous 18 seasons under the same head coach: Craig Bohl. Vigen gained many of his recruiting tenets from Bohl when they were together at North Dakota State and Wyoming. Among those tenets: sell your people, accurately portray your program, find good fits and don’t talk about competing programs.

Vigen is an example of how recruiting knowledge can be passed down from generation to generation like an heirloom.

Before Bohl became NDSU’s head coach in 2003, he spent eight seasons at his alma mater Nebraska. Bohl played for legendary coach Tom Osborne and spent three years as an assistant coach under him. The Cornhuskers won national championships in two of those years, 1995 and 1997 (they also won it all in 1994).

“I didn't get the good fortune to be around (Osborne) but a couple of times, but you felt like with Coach Bohl’s experience as a position coach, as a former student-athlete under him, he had that inside look at what that program was all about,” Vigen said.

Recruiting can be generational in other ways.

Matt Thompson didn’t have a sibling at UM when the Griz recruited him, but he did have a connection. David Sirmon was a UM linebacker who, like the Thompson brothers, was from Walla Walla, Washington. A couple weeks ago, Sirmon’s son Danny committed to the Griz.

Coaches could look at the Thompson and Sirmon pipelines and find some lessons, but they would be hard to replicate. Good recruiting requires a healthy amount of luck.

“There’s no magic piece to this,” Hauck said.