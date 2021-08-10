BOZEMAN — Former Montana State women’s basketball standout Tori Martell has been nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year by the Big Sky Conference, the NCAA announced on Tuesday.
Martell, a product of Somerset, Wisconsin, is Montana State’s pick for the NCAA honor, and one of 535 women nationwide to be nominated. The award was then moved to the conference offices around the country, and 152 honorees were chosen for their achievements in the classroom, as a leader, in sports and in their community.
Next, conference-level nominations will be forwarded to the NCAA Woman of the Year Selection Committee, which will choose the top 10 honorees in each of the three NCAA divisions. The NCAA will announce the Top 30 honorees on ncaa.org in September.
From those 30 candidates, the selection committee determines the top three finalists in each division. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year from the nine finalists.
“What Tori was able to accomplish both on the court and in the classroom is absolutely phenomenal," MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. "To play at the highest level and maintain a 4.0 grade-point average in MSU's prestigious nursing program is a testament to her commitment to excellence. Last season, Tori had to navigate COVID-19 both on the court and with her nursing clinicals. It wasn't easy, but she produced one of the best seasons in our program's history if you look at the combination of athletics and academics.”
Last winter, Martell garnered All-Big Sky second-team accolades after averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. She also led the Big Sky in 3-point field goals per game, 3-point field goals made, 3-point field goals attempted, and 3-point field goal percentage.
Martell ranked 16th in the nation, averaging 2.88 3-pointers per contest and was 20th in the country with 69 triples. She established a school record connecting on eight 3-pointers against North Dakota on Dec. 6, 2020.
In April, the 5-foot-8 shooting guard captured the Rocket Mortgage Women's 3-Point title at the men's Final Four in Indianapolis and was a member of the IHOP Team Shootout championship team. A four-time All-Big Sky academic honoree, Martell finished her career third on MSU's all-time 3-point makes list with 211.
In May, Martell earned College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) 2020-21 Academic All-District® Women's Basketball Team honors which recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.