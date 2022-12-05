BOZEMAN — Three Big Sky Conference football teams are looking for new head coaches.
Last week, multiple outlets reported that Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin had been hired to be Arizona State’s offensive coordinator. Cal Poly announced Baldwin’s resignation, while ASU has yet to announce the hire. Newly appointed ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham has said that a coordinator will call offensive plays for Sun Devils.
Baldwin became the second Big Sky head coach to join ASU last week. The Sun Devils hired Charlie Ragle to be their assistant head coach/special teams coordinator, ending his one-year tenure at Idaho State.
A week earlier, Northern Colorado announced that Ed McCaffrey won’t return as head football coach.
Cal Poly hired Baldwin in December 2019. The Mustangs lost all three games in the COVID-shortened spring 2021 season and went 2-9 (1-7 in Big Sky) in each of the last two seasons.
In the three seasons before arriving in San Luis Obispo, California, Baldwin served as the offensive coordinator for a different Pac-12 school: Cal. The Golden Bears finished the 2017 season with the second-lowest yards per game (384.5) and third-fewest points per game (27.8) in the conference. They were dead last among Pac-12 teams in those two categories in each of the following two seasons.
Baldwin was the head coach at Eastern Washington from 2008-16. He led the Eagles to the 2010 Football Championship Subdivision title and earned five Big Sky titles during his tenure.
Baldwin was also a head coach in 2007 at Central Washington, where he played quarterback in the 1990s.
Sacramento State ekes out elusive playoff win
At many points Saturday, Richmond looked like it would add fuel to the “Sacramento State can’t win in the playoffs” narrative. But a strong fourth quarter lifted second-seeded Sac State over the unseeded Spiders 38-31 in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
It’s the Hornets’ first playoff victory at the FCS level and their first postseason win of any kind since 1988, when they played in Division II. They lost second-round games in 2019 and 2021 as the No. 4 seed.
“Going into the season, our guys had bigger aspirations than just making the playoffs,” Sac State coach Troy Taylor said after Saturday’s game, via the Sacramento Bee. “We wanted to make a run, and it’s hard to do that. It’s hard to get in the playoffs. It’s hard to get to the third round, and our guys have done that. It’s a big deal.”
On a rainy Saturday night in Sacramento, California, Richmond built a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter and returned a fumble 74 yards that would’ve made the score 28-10 with less than a minute left in the first half. The officials overturned the call on replay, ruling it an incomplete pass, which Richmond angrily disagreed with. The Hornets scored a touchdown shortly thereafter to cut their deficit to 21-17.
Sac State’s Elijah Tolliver returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a TD, but Richmond responded with 10 straight points to go up 31-24 entering the fourth quarter. The Hornets tied it up with 14 minutes left and took the lead on a 51-yard pass from Asher O’Hara to Pierre Williams at the 6:28 mark.
Sac State (12-0) was one of two Big Sky teams to reach the FCS quarterfinals. The other was Montana State, which beat conference rival Weber State 33-25. The Hornets and Bobcats (11-1) both went 8-0 in league play to share the Big Sky title.
Montana lost at defending FCS champion North Dakota State 49-26 on Saturday.
More Big Sky players enter transfer portal
Northern Arizona quarterback RJ Martinez announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Tuesday, while Eastern Washington wide receiver Freddie Roberson made his portal decision public on Saturday.
Both players have received multiple Division I offers since their portal entries, and some Football Bowl Subdivision programs have extended offers to Roberson.
Martinez was the Big Sky freshman of the year in 2021 after completing 136 of 220 passes (61.8%) for 1,714 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions, as well as five TDs and 187 yards rushing. This past season, he completed 294 of 453 attempts (64.9%) for 2,877 yards, 16 TDs and eight INTs with eight rushing scores. Martinez, who maintains two years of eligibility and a redshirt, threw for 452 yards and three TDs in a 41-38 loss to Montana State on Nov. 5.
Roberson, who’s coming off his redshirt junior campaign, earned All-Big Sky third-team honors in each of the past two seasons and was a second-team selection in the 2021 spring season. He finished his EWU career with 2,266 yards and 17 TDs on 141 catches.
Martinez and Roberson join ex-Idaho State all-conference wideout Xavier Guillory as former Big Sky standouts in the portal. Guillory has received several FBS offers, mostly from Power 5 teams, and tweeted that Montana and Montana State both offered him.
Guillory is one of 15 Bengals to enter the portal since their season ended, per the Idaho State Journal’s Greg Woods.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.