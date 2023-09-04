BOZEMAN — The Atlanta Falcons plan to start two former Big Sky Conference players at inside linebacker. One of those linebackers has a brother on another NFL team, and his Week 1 opponent features two ex-Big Sky players on its roster.

Those are just a handful of the Big Sky alumni who survived the final round of NFL roster cuts last week. Altogether, there are around 20 former Big Sky players on 53-man rosters entering the first games of the 2023 season this week.

Those two Falcons linebackers are Troy Andersen and Kaden Elliss. Andersen was a two-way star at Montana State who’s in his second NFL season, while Elliss played at Idaho and spent the previous four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Elliss’ younger brother Christian was also a Vandal, and he now plays linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles (Kaden’s and Christian’s brother Noah was also an Eagle in 2022, but he’s currently a free agent).

This Sunday, Christian and Eagles will face the New England Patriots, who have veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and rookie linebacker Marte Mapu on their roster. Bourne is an ex-Eastern Washington Eagle, and Mapu played at Sacramento State.

Andersen is one of two former Bobcats on an NFL roster. The other is fellow inside linebacker Alex Singleton, who is slated to start for the Denver Broncos.

Three other ex-MSU players were on NFL rosters last season, giving the Cats the most former Big Sky players in the league. But linebacker/edge rusher Daniel Hardy (Los Angeles Rams), offensive lineman Lewis Kidd (Saints) and receiver Lance McCutcheon (Rams) were all waived last week. Hardy is now on the Chicago Bears’ practice squad, and the Houston Texans signed McCutcheon to their practice squad. Kidd has yet to land on a new team.

Weber State now tops the Big Sky with four former players on active NFL rosters. One of them is Kidd’s and Kaden Elliss' former teammate, Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed.

Ex-MSU defensive back Ty Okada and ex-Montana linebacker Patrick O’Connell are on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad. O’Connell was trying to become the third ex-Grizzly on an NFL roster. The two who made it through training camps are offensive lineman Dylan Cook (Pittsburgh Steelers) and wideout Samori Toure (Green Bay Packers). Toure finished his college career at Nebraska.

Below is the list of every ex-Big Sky player on an NFL 53-man roster.

NOTE: This list only includes players who finished their careers with Big Sky programs because NFL rosters don’t specify the school(s) a player attended before they finished their college career. That is why Toure’s name doesn’t show up below.

Arizona Cardinals: None

Atlanta Falcons: LB Troy Andersen (Montana State), LB Kaden Elliss (Idaho)

Baltimore Ravens: None

Buffalo Bills: DB Taron Johnson (Weber State)

Carolina Panthers: None

Cincinnati Bengals: None

Chicago Bears: None

Cleveland Browns: None

Dallas Cowboys: None

Denver Broncos: LB Alex Singleton (Montana State)

Detroit Lions: DB Khalil Dorsey (Northern Arizona)

Green Bay Packers: None

Houston Texans: None

Indianapolis Colts: DE Samson Ebukam (Eastern Washington)

Jacksonville Jaguars: None

Kansas City Chiefs: None

Las Vegas Raiders: LS Jacob Bobenmoyer (Northern Colorado), WR DeAndre Carter (Sacramento State)

Los Angeles Chargers: Elijah Dotson (Northern Colorado)*

Los Angeles Rams: WR Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington), DE Jonah Williams (Weber State)

Miami Dolphins: None

Minnesota Vikings: None

New England Patriots: WR Kendrick Bourne (Eastern Washington), LB Marte Mapu (Sacramento State)

New Orleans Saints: WR Rashid Shaheed (Weber State)

New York Giants: None

New York Jets: None

Philadelphia Eagles: LB Christian Elliss (Idaho), OL Sua Opeta (Weber State)

Pittsburgh Steelers: OL Dylan Cook (Montana)

San Francisco 49ers: None

Seattle Seahawks: None

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: None

Tennessee Titans: None

Washington Commanders: None

* Dotson played at Sac State before finishing his career at Northern Colorado.

Week 1 results, standings

The Big Sky had an eventful first week of the 2023 season.

Montana State scored 63 points in a Gold Rush win over Utah Tech. Portland State allowed 81 in a road loss at Pac-12 power Oregon. Idaho State nearly upset FBS San Diego State in Cody Hawkins’ first game as Bengals head coach. Three other first-year head coaches — Weber State’s Mickey Mental, Sacramento State’s Andy Thompson and Cal Poly’s Paul Wulff — won their debuts. Eastern Washington played in the Minnesota Vikings’ stadium.

Here are all scores from Week 1 games involving Big Sky teams:

Cal Poly 27, San Diego 10

North Dakota State 35, Eastern Washington 10

Idaho 42, Lamar 17

San Diego State 36, Idaho State 28

Montana 35, Butler 20

Montana State 63, Utah Tech 20

Arizona 38, Northern Arizona 3

Abilene Christian 31, Northern Colorado 11

Oregon 81, Portland State 7

Sacramento State 38, Nicholls State 24

UC Davis 48, Texas A&M-Commerce 10

Weber State 35, Central Washington 10

The current Big Sky standings (overall, in conference):

T-1. Cal Poly (1-0, 0-0)

T-1. Idaho (1-0, 0-0)

T-1. Montana (1-0, 0-0)

T-1. Montana State (1-0, 0-0)

T-1. Sacramento State (1-0, 0-0)

T-1. UC Davis (1-0, 0-0)

T-1. Weber State (1-0, 0-0)

T-8. Eastern Washington (0-1, 0-0)

T-8. Idaho State (0-1, 0-0)

T-8. Northern Arizona (0-1, 0-0)

T-8. Northern Colorado (0-1, 0-0)

T-8. Portland State (0-1, 0-0)

Big Sky teams rise in top 25

While Montana State remained No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, every other Big Sky team moved up in this week’s poll.

Idaho (now No. 7), Sacramento State (No. 9), Weber State (No. 12), Montana (No. 13) and UC Davis (No. 15) each moved up one spot from their positions in the preseason top 25.

South Dakota State remained No. 1 and North Dakota State remained No. 2, confirming that Saturday’s MSU-SDSU game will be a top-three matchup.

Players of the week

The first 2023 Big Sky players of the week were Idaho receiver Hayden Hatten, Cal Poly defensive lineman Elijah Ponder and Weber State defensive back/kick returner Abraham Williams, the league announced Monday.

Hatten earned offensive player of the week honors after making seven catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns and throwing for a 45-yard TD in the win over Lamar.

Ponder, who received the defensive award, had eight tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery in the win over San Diego.

Williams, the special teams honoree, returned a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the victory over Central Washington. It’s his fifth career kickoff return TD.

One of the Big Sky player of the week nominees, Montana State running back Scottre Humphrey, was named the FCS freshman of the week by Stats Perform.

Others nominated for Big Sky player of the week awards:

Offense: Lan Larison (UC Davis), Kaiden Bennett (Sacramento State), Damon Bankston (Weber State), Efton Chism III (Eastern Washington), Eli Gillman (Montana), Hunter Hays (Idaho State), Sam Huard (Cal Poly)

Defense: Winston Reid (Weber State), Marcus Harris (Idaho), DeShawn Lynch (Sacramento State), Ryder Meyer (Montana), Armani Orange (EWU), Michael Montgomery (Portland State)

Special teams: Cal McGough (Sacramento State), Nick Kokich (EWU), George Triplett (Portland State), Grant Glasgow (Montana), Noah Serna (Cal Poly)