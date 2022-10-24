BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team’s 43-38 win over Weber State on Saturday set a program record for consecutive home wins (17).
The “first time ever” and “first time since” factoids hardly stopped there for Big Sky Conference teams in Week 8.
Montana State
Saturday’s wild back-and-forth victory marked the first time since 2013-14 that MSU earned wins over Weber State in back-to-back seasons. The Bobcats have also defeated both Weber and Eastern Washington in consecutive years, something that hadn’t happened since 2010-11.
MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott was named Big Sky offensive player of the week on Monday after he tallied 273 yards and three touchdowns rushing against the Wildcats. The sophomore from Butte vaulted to No. 2 on MSU’s all-time single-game rushing yardage list behind Don Hass, who ran for 298 yards in a 1967 game, also against Weber.
The 273 yards tied Mellott for 21st on the Big Sky’s single-game list and set the conference record for rushing yards by a QB in one game. Mellott’s former teammate Troy Andersen (now an Atlanta Falcons linebacker) held MSU’s previous single-game QB rushing record with 211 yards against Portland State in 2018.
Only four other Football Championship Subdivision players have rushed for more than 273 yards in a game this season, according to MSU.
The Bobcats are on a bye this week.
Sacramento State
The Hornets improved to 7-0 overall for the first time in program history with their 31-24 overtime win over Montana on Saturday night. It was Sac State’s first overtime game since 2013, when it lost 51-48 to UM.
This is the first time UM has dropped consecutive games (in Big Sky play and overall) since 2018. The Grizzlies, who will play at Weber on Saturday, fell at home to Idaho 30-23 on Oct. 15.
Idaho
The Vandals beat Portland State 56-21 on Saturday to improve to 4-0 in Big Sky play for the first time since 1994 (they moved up to Division I-A — now called the Football Bowl Subdivision — in 1996 and returned to the Big Sky in 2018).
Saturday also marked the first time Idaho had a player pass for and catch a touchdown in one game since 2005, and two Vandals accomplished that feat against PSU: Elisha Cummings and Gevani McCoy.
Idaho will try to improve to 5-0 in conference for the first time since 1989 when it faces Sac State this coming Saturday in Sacramento, Calif.
UC Davis
The Aggies lost to Weber State and MSU in their first two conference games, scoring a total of 36 points in those two losses. Davis, which had a bye after the MSU game, has scored 114 combined points in the two games since. That’s the program’s most points in consecutive games since 2000 and the most in Davis’ Division I era, which began in 2004.
Davis beat Northern Arizona 56-27 on Oct. 15 and blew out Northern Colorado 58-10 on Saturday.
With just three FCS losses, all to top-five teams (MSU, Weber and South Dakota State), the Aggies could reach the FCS playoffs if they win out.
The other two Week 8 results:
• Eastern Washington 17, Cal Poly 10
• Northern Arizona 24, Idaho State 10
The current Big Sky standings (overall, in conference):
1. Montana State (7-1, 5-0)
T2. Sacramento State (7-0, 4-0)
T2. Idaho (5-2, 4-0)
4. Weber State (6-1, 3-1)
T5. Montana (5-2, 2-2)
T5. UC Davis (3-4, 2-2)
7. Northern Arizona (3-5, 2-3)
T8. Eastern Washington (2-5, 1-3)
T8. Portland State (2-5, 1-3)
T10. Northern Colorado (2-6, 1-4)
T10. Idaho State (1-7, 1-4)
12. Cal Poly (1-6, 0-4)
FCS rankings
Montana fell four spots to No. 11 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 following its loss at Sacramento State.
Sac State remained No. 2 in Stats Perform’s latest rankings, released Monday, and Montana State stayed put at No. 3. The Bobcats are No. 2 and the Hornets are No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll. South Dakota State remains No. 1 in both polls.
Weber State remained No. 5 in the Stats Perform Top 25 but is now tied with previous No. 6 Holy Cross.
Idaho moved up three spots to No. 14.
Players of the week
UC Davis defensive back Rex Connors and Northern Arizona punter Eemil Herranen joined Mellott on the Big Sky player of the week list.
Connors received the defensive honor due to his 10 tackles (six solo), interception and two pass breakups in Davis’ win over Northern Colorado.
Herranen, who got the special teams award, averaged 46 yards with a long of 57 on four punts in NAU’s win over Idaho State. The redshirt freshman from Finland booted three punts inside ISU’s 20-yard line, including one that pinned the Bengals at the 2.
In addition to his 273 yards and three touchdowns rushing, Mellott passed for 140 yards and a TD in the win over Weber State.
MSU receiver Willie Patterson was named Big Sky offensive player of the week last week, and Cats backup QB Sean Chambers (who missed the Weber game with an injury) earned it after a strong performance against Davis on Oct. 1, when he was filling in for an injured Mellott.
Former Bobcats get cut from pro teams
Former MSU football player Kevin Kassis and basketball player Tyler Hall were both released by their respective professional teams in the last two weeks.
The Seattle Seahawks cut Kassis from their practice squad on Wednesday to make room for fellow wide receiver Easop Winston. Kassis, who last played for the Bobcats in 2019, signed with the Seahawks a week earlier. The NFL team also released him in August after signing him as an undrafted free agent.
The Dallas Mavericks waived Hall on Oct. 12, about two months after they signed him to a training camp deal. The 6-foot-5 guard, who also last played for the Cats in 2019, was quickly scooped up by the Texas Legends. The NBA G League acquired Hall’s returning player rights on Oct. 14.
