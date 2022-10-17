BOZEMAN — The Eastern Washington football team is experiencing its worst stretch of the 21st century.
The Eagles fell to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in Big Sky Conference play with a 52-28 loss to Sacramento State on Saturday in Cheney, Washington. They’ve lost five straight games for the first time since 1995, which is also the last time EWU lost its first three conference games.
“We’re not happy with how the season’s going so far,” EWU receiver Efton Chism III said Saturday, via the (Spokane) Spokesman-Review. “We just have to keep believing in each other, believing in the coaches.”
EWU’s poor start can be attributed as much to its brutal schedule as any issues with the team itself.
The Eagles began the season with a 36-29 win over fellow Football Championship Subdivision program Tennessee State (currently 2-4). They then lost to the Pac-12’s Oregon 70-14. Coming off a bye, they had a chance to win their Big Sky opener, but then-No. 4 Montana State escaped 38-35. EWU played another Power 5 Football Bowl Subdivision team the following week, and Florida won 52-14 (the game was pushed back two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic). A week before the Sac State loss, the Eagles lost to another top-10 FCS team from the Big Sky: Weber State, 45-21.
Before this fall, EWU hadn’t started 1-5 since 2006, its last season with more than five losses. The Eagles will miss the FCS playoffs for the fourth time since winning the 2010 national championship, joining the five-loss teams from 2019, 2015 and 2011.
While the Oregon and Florida games became blowouts in the first half, EWU has competed with all three of its Big Sky foes, who are a combined 18-1 overall and 10-0 in conference.
The Eagles overcame a 31-21 deficit to MSU and held a 35-31 lead with the ball and less than four minutes remaining, but they lost a fumble and lost the lead shortly thereafter.
EWU and Weber State were tied at 21-21 late into the third quarter, before the Wildcats scored 24 straight points.
Sac State led Saturday’s game 21-0 after one quarter but allowed 21 straight points in the first seven minutes of the second.
“We’ve been through this before a few times this season, and we’re just tired of it,” said EWU safety Keshaun King, via the Spokesman-Review. “We’re just tired of being down and giving up, so we just wanted to keep fighting.”
Sac State went on another 21-0 run, all within about 13 minutes of game time, to erase EWU’s remaining strand of playoff hope. The Eagles were playing without safety and captain Anthany Smith, defensive tackle Caleb Davis and cornerback Darrien Sampson, and linebacker Jaren Banks left Saturday’s game near the end of the first half, according to the Spokesman-Review.
“We played a very good football team in all three phases, and we hung right with them step for step, and got behind then got back in it,” said EWU head coach Aaron Best, via the Spokesman-Review. “We swing; we just don’t land our swings. As long as we keep swinging, we will always have a chance.”
Idaho State earns emotional first win
Idaho State is no longer the Big Sky’s cellar dweller.
The Bengals beat Cal Poly 40-31 Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho, for their first win of the year.
“I cried,” said ISU linebacker Charles Ike, via the Idaho State Journal. “I was so happy.”
The victory was especially emotional for Charlie Ragle. Not only is it his first victory as a college head coach, it came one week after he went to the hospital due to an issue caused by his atrial fibrillation medication, per the Journal. The health scare forced him to leave his team’s road game against Montana State about an hour before it started. The Bobcats rolled 37-6 to drop ISU to 0-6 on the season and 0-3 in conference.
“There’s nothing more special than a winning locker room and to have that feeling as you walk off the sideline and know that you’ve won the game — and that the team and the coaches, they’re still fighting,” Ragle said Saturday, via the Journal. “It shows a belief, and we’re making progress to where we’re trying to go.”
How did Ragle plan to celebrate Saturday night?
“I’m going to make myself a big fat cheeseburger and probably lay on the couch,” he said with a smile.
Other Big Sky results, standings
The other Big Sky scores from Saturday:
• Idaho 30, Montana 23
• Montana State 37, Northern Colorado 14
• UC Davis 56, Northern Arizona 27
• Weber State 42, Portland State 7
The current Big Sky standings (overall, in conference):
1. Montana State (6-1, 4-0)
T2. Sacramento State (6-0, 3-0)
T2. Weber State (6-0, 3-0)
T2. Idaho (4-2, 3-0)
5. Montana (5-1, 2-1)
T6. Portland State (2-4, 1-2)
T6. UC Davis (2-4, 1-2)
T8. Northern Arizona (2-5, 1-3)
T8. Northern Colorado (2-5, 1-3)
T8. Idaho State (1-6, 1-3)
T11. Cal Poly (1-5, 0-3)
T11. Eastern Washington (1-5, 0-3)
FCS rankings
For the first time all season, Montana is not the highest-ranked Big Sky team in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25.
That distinction now goes to Sacramento State, which is No. 2 in the latest poll, released Monday. The Hornets moved up three spots thanks to UM’s home loss to Idaho and North Dakota State’s home defeat to South Dakota State, which jumped from No. 2 to No. 1. NDSU fell from No. 1 to No. 4, and the Grizzlies dropped from No. 3 to No. 7.
Sac State also leapfrogged Montana State, which climbed one spot to No. 3. MSU is No. 2 and Sac State is No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll.
The Bobcats will host another top-five team this Saturday: Weber State, which moved up one spot to No. 5 in both the Stats Perform and coaches rankings.
Idaho entered the Stats Perform Top 25 at No. 17 this week.
Players of the week
Montana State wide receiver Willie Patterson shared Big Sky offensive player of the week honors with Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy, while Idaho State linebacker Charles Ike was named defensive player of the week and Sacramento State kicker Kyle Sentkowski received the special teams award, the conference announced Monday.
Patterson caught seven passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns in MSU’s win at Northern Colorado.
McCoy passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and rushed for a two-point conversion in the Vandals’ victory at Montana.
Ike recorded two interceptions, one forced fumble, 10 tackles and a tackle for loss in the win over Cal Poly.
Sentkowski scored 10 of Sac State’s 52 points in the win over EWU: seven point-after attempts and a 36-yard field goal.
Other conference player of the week nominees:
Offense: Bronson Barron (Weber State), Elijah Dotson (Northern Colorado), Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. (UC Davis), Xavier Guillory (Idaho State), Cameron Skattebo (Sacramento State)
Defense: Paul Moala (Idaho), Brock Mather (Sacramento State), Jack Kelly (Weber State), Ty Okada (Montana State)
Special teams: Hayden Hatten (Idaho)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.