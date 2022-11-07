BOZEMAN — Idaho State head football coach Charlie Ragle has criticized his team multiple times this season, but his frustration reached a new level over the weekend.
The Bengals fell to 1-8 overall and 1-5 in Big Sky Conference play following their 43-3 loss at UC Davis on Saturday. It was their most lopsided loss in a season that began with two road games against Football Bowl Subdivision foes (UNLV and San Diego State, who each beat ISU by 31 points).
“We’re not a very good football program or a very good football team,” Ragle said on his postgame radio show.
ISU began the game with an 11-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a field goal. The offense totaled 90 yards the rest of the game, with three turnovers and 2.5 yards per carry on 28 attempts. Bengals quarterback Hunter Hays finished 9 of 20 for 80 yards and an interception.
In an interview with the Idaho State Journal’s Greg Woods on Saturday, Ragle said he plans to take “45, 50 guys” to Ogden, Utah, this week for their game at Weber State. That’s less than half the number of players listed on ISU’s roster.
“If I’m going to lose, I’m going to lose with guys it matters to,” Ragle said. “I’ve got coaches so pissed off at halftime that they've got tears in their eyes, and they're impassioned, trying to get the most out of these players, and it means more than the coaches… It matters more to the coaches than it does to the kids”
Ragle replaced now-Montana offensive analyst Rob Phenicie in December 2021. Ragle, who’s in his first year as a college head coach, acknowledged that there “are growing pains that you go through in Year 1.” What he saw from his players against Davis felt worse than growing pains.
“As I told them: Some of you guys are going to be done because you’re seniors. The rest of you are going to be done because you're not playing here anymore,” Ragle added. “That's just the reality of it.”
Football players only get so many games in their careers, Ragle noted. He expected the finite nature of the sport to motivate his players, but he hasn’t seen as much passion as he’d like.
“If you spend an hour around our program, I don't know how you don't understand and feel what we're trying to do,” Ragle said, adding, “We’ve got a lot of guys on this on this football team that haven’t won a lot of games, and so they don't understand the strain and the sacrifices and the willingness to give up some things so that you can taste the glory on Saturday night and Saturday afternoons.”
Ragle didn’t put all the blame on his players, saying that “attitude reflects leadership, and it starts with me.” He missed several days of practice last week because of a surgery he underwent to address his atrial fibrillation, according to Woods. The irregular heart rhythm caused Ragle to go to the hospital shortly before ISU’s game at Montana State on Oct. 8.
“Not being involved certainly didn't help matters,” Ragle said. “But, as I said to (the players), we had a good game plan. They practiced hard all week, but this is what they do. When things go tough on these guys, they don't know how to respond. When they get themselves in a pinch, they don't know how to look at each other and say, ‘OK, we got this,’ because they haven't done it before.”
The Bengals won the Big Sky title in 2002 and finished above .500 in 2003, 2014 and 2018. Those are some of their few bright spots since winning the Division I-AA national title in 1981.
“At some point, you have to break through the cycle of losing,” Ragle said. “How do you do that? I mean, there's a lot of different ways. I could give you hours of dissertation on that.”
ISU’s beat Cal Poly 40-31 on Oct. 15 in Pocatello. The Bengals will have to beat a ranked Football Championship Subdivision team — at Weber State this week, at home against Idaho on Nov. 19 — to notch their second win.
“These guys aren't miserable enough to make a change. They're just comfortable,” Ragle said. “I'm uncomfortable. I've been in Pocatello nine and a half months. I'm miserable.”
“We’ll get it right,” he added. “I'm firmly convinced of that. I'm not worried about that. But to change the culture, it doesn't happen overnight.”
Other Big Sky results, standings
UC Davis’s 40-point win over Idaho State was not the most one-sided Big Sky game during Week 10. That distinction went to Montana, which blew out Cal Poly 57-0 on a snowy day in Missoula.
Here are the other Big Sky scores from Saturday:
• Montana State 41, Northern Arizona 38
• Idaho 48, Eastern Washington 16
• Portland State 35, Northern Colorado 21
• Sacramento State 33, Weber State 30
The current Big Sky standings (overall, in conference):
T1. Sacramento State (9-0, 6-0)
T1. Montana State (8-1, 6-0)
3. Idaho (6-3, 5-1)
T4. Weber State (7-2, 4-2)
T4. UC Davis (5-4, 4-2)
T6. Montana (6-3, 3-3)
T6. Portland State (4-5, 3-3)
8. Northern Arizona (3-6, 2-4)
T9. Eastern Washington (2-7, 1-5)
T9. Northern Colorado (2-7, 1-5)
T9. Idaho State (1-8, 1-5)
12. Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6)
FCS rankings
Only one Big Sky team, Weber State, changed places in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25, released Monday.
The Wildcats dropped two spots to No. 7 following their loss to Sacramento State, which remained No. 2.
Also staying put were Montana State at No. 3, Idaho at No. 15 and Montana at No. 16.
UC Davis is 28th of the 32 teams that received votes.
Players of the week
Montana State’s Blake Glessner was named the Big Sky special teams player of the week, while Idaho’s Hayden Hatten received the offensive honors and Portland State’s Michael Jackson earned the defensive accolade, the conference announced Monday.
Glessner made all five of his extra-point attempts and both of his field goal tries in the win at Northern Arizona. The sophomore drilled a game-winning 24-yard kick as time expired.
Hatten, a sophomore tight end, caught 10 passes for 146 yards and four touchdowns in the Vandals’ win over Eastern Washington.
Jackson finished with four tackles, two interceptions and a pass breakup in the Vikings’ victory over Northern Colorado. It was the first college start for the sophomore defensive back.
The other Big Sky player of the week nominees:
Offense: Dante Chachere (Portland State), Elijah Dotson (Northern Colorado), Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. (UC Davis), RJ Martinez (Northern Arizona), Asher O'Hara (Sacramento State), Nick Ostmo (Montana).
Defense: Kemari Bailey (Idaho), Cameron Broussard (Sacramento State), Morgan Vest (Northern Arizona), Marcus Welnel (Montana), Desmond Williams (Weber State).
ST: Ricardo Chavez (Idaho), Isaiah Gomez (UC Davis), Nico Ramos (Montana), Abraham Williams (Weber State).
