BOZEMAN — The UC Davis football team came out of its bye week like it was shot out of a cannon, thanks in part to a Buchanan.
After a pair of strong performances to start the season, Davis linebacker Teddye Buchanan missed the next four with an injury. Two of them were road losses to highly ranked Big Sky Conference foes, and the Aggies fell to 1-4 overall heading into the bye.
Buchanan didn’t return until two games after the bye, but Davis played just fine in the first one: 56-27 over Northern Arizona. The Aggies then won 58-10 over Northern Colorado and 59-17 over Cal Poly in Buchanan’s first games back. The team captain nabbed two interceptions, including a pick-six, in the Cal Poly rout and earned Big Sky defensive player of the week honors.
The Aggies (4-4, 3-2 Big Sky) can’t afford another loss if they want to reach the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the second straight season. Their last three wins, as well as their four losses, have given them reasons to be optimistic.
“After those first five, we kind of knew what the road ahead of us was going to be like. We knew that we were going to need to win out,” Buchanan told reporters Saturday. “We’ve been able to do that so far, but we’ve got a lot of football left to play. We’ve got three huge games coming up.”
Davis opened the season with a 34-13 loss at Cal, a relatively competitive game considering Cal plays in the Pac-12. Davis then traveled to South Dakota State and lost 24-22. SDSU, then ranked No. 2 in the FCS, led by double digits in most of that game, including 24-10 late into the fourth quarter, but the Aggies showed they could hang with one of the subdivision’s best teams.
They showed it again two weeks later, when they lost 17-12 to then-No. 12 Weber State. The Aggies trailed 14-6 at halftime and 17-12 going into the fourth quarter. They had a chance to go ahead after recovering a fumble in Weber territory with 2 minutes, 22 seconds to go, but they turned it over on downs.
Davis’ following game at Montana State was close throughout (10-7 Davis after one, 24-21 MSU early in the third), but the Bobcats pulled away and won 41-24.
“People have talked a little bit about our schedule,” Davis head coach Dan Hawkins said on Oct. 10, nine days after the MSU loss. “Hey, if you want to be a good football team, you’ve got to play good football teams. We just have to coach and play a little bit better.”
All three FCS teams that beat Davis are ranked in the top five now, and Davis has scored 50-plus points in three straight games — something it hadn’t done since 2000. The Aggies’ offense tallied 688 yards against NAU, 484 at UNC and 682 versus Cal Poly. Davis quarterback Miles Hastings completed 22 of 27 passes for 425 yards and four touchdowns against the Mustangs, and he joined Buchanan as a Big Sky player of the week.
“The last couple weeks, we’ve played some really good team football,” Hastings said Saturday. “That’s been a really big thing for us just looking forward because we have a tough stretch here.”
The Aggies will host Idaho State (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday before capping the regular season with road games against two of the best teams in the conference: Idaho (5-3, 4-1) and Sacramento State (8-0, 5-0).
Four blowout wins over below .500 teams (San Diego being the other) won’t negate four hard-fought losses in the eyes of FCS playoff committee members. But three more wins would create a playoff-worthy resume — and a team no one would want to face.
Portland State runs the “Dam” ball
Portland State went up by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter of its game at Eastern Washington on Nov. 21, 2015. That lead shrunk to three after PSU lost a fumble that EWU returned for a touchdown at the 5:48 mark. The Vikings needed to convert a third down and 10 on the following drive to win 34-31.
PSU didn’t win a Dam Cup for the next five seasons. That skid ended on Saturday, and just like the last time the Vikings beat the Eagles, they nearly lost a comfortable lead but escaped Cheney, Washington, with a three-point victory.
PSU (3-5, 2-3) built a 28-0 advantage in the second quarter Saturday and went into halftime ahead 35-7. EWU (2-6, 1-4) chipped away at the deficit and scored a touchdown with 3:49 left to cut PSU’s lead to 38-35. The Eagles couldn’t recover the ensuing onside kick but forced PSU into a fourth and 2 from the EWU 13-yard line with 1:05 remaining. Rather than kick a field goal, the Vikings’ offense stayed on the field, and Beau Kelly rushed four yards to prevent the collapse.
It was fitting that PSU ended the game on a running play. The Vikings compiled 427 rushing yards on 7.4 yards per carry. That’s the sixth-highest single-game rushing total in program history.
"It was a tale of two halves in this game, but to run the football like that, that was fun to watch," PSU coach Bruce Barnum said after Saturday’s game, adding, "This team really wanted to win at Eastern Washington. To get the Dam trophy back was a big deal.”
The loss guaranteed that EWU will have a losing season for the first time since 2006, according to the (Spokane) Spokesman-Review. The Eagles have allowed 297.5 rushing yards per game and 6.2 yards per carry. Both marks are worst in the FCS.
Other Big Sky results, standings
Only four other Big Sky teams played last week. Weber State held off Montana 24-21, while Sacramento State edged Idaho 31-28.
Idaho State, Montana State, Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado all had byes.
The current Big Sky standings (overall, in conference):
T1. Sacramento State (8-0, 5-0)
T1. Montana State (7-1, 5-0)
T3. Weber State (7-1, 4-1)
T3. Idaho (5-3, 4-1)
5. UC Davis (4-4, 3-2)
T6. Montana (5-3, 2-3)
T6. Northern Arizona (3-5, 2-3)
T6. Portland State (3-5, 2-3)
T9. Eastern Washington (2-6, 1-4)
T9. Northern Colorado (2-6, 1-4)
T9. Idaho State (1-7, 1-4)
12. Cal Poly (1-7, 0-5)
FCS rankings
Montana’s third straight loss led to a dip from No. 11 to No. 16 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25, released Monday.
The Grizzlies are one spot behind Idaho, which fell from No. 14 following its loss at Sacramento State. The Hornets remained No. 2, while Montana State stayed put at No. 3 and Weber State broke a tie with Holy Cross for No. 5.
UC Davis received the 31st-most poll points.
South Dakota State remained No. 1, and North Dakota State stayed No. 4.
Players of the week
Weber State punter Jack Burgess joined UC Davis sophomores Teddye Buchanan and Miles Hastings as the latest Big Sky players of the week, announced Monday.
Burgess took the special teams honor thanks to his 44.6 yards-per-punt average. Two of his seven punts were downed inside the 20 yard-line, and his longest went 68 yards. The performance came one week after Grant Sands sent four snaps over Burgess’ head into the end zone for safeties in a 43-38 loss at Montana State. Sands had no such issues against the Griz.
In addition to his two interceptions, Buchanan tallied five tackles (two solo) and one tackle for loss.
Hastings passed for 400-plus yards in a game for the first time in his career.
Other conference player of the week nominees:
Offense: Dante Chachere (Portland State), Hayden Hatten (Idaho), Dontae McMillan (Weber State), Asher O'Hara (Sacramento State), Gunner Talkington (Eastern Washington).
Defense: Armon Bailey (Sacramento State), Winston Reid (Weber State), Jaymason Willingham (Portland State).
Special teams: Malik Flowers (Montana), Nick Kokich (Eastern Washington), Gianni Smith (Portland State).
