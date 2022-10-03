BOZEMAN — Eastern Washington’s football game at Florida was delayed two years. What’s another day?
The Eagles traveled to Gainesville over the weekend for their second matchup with a Football Bowl Subdivision team this season. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but the teams postponed it to Sunday to give the game and EWU’s transportation better odds of avoiding Hurricane Ian. The SEC’s Gators (3-2) won 52-17, and the Big Sky’s Eagles (1-3) received $750,000, according to the (Spokane) Spokesman-Review.
EWU and Florida put this game on their schedules back in 2016, when Jim McElwain was Florida's head coach. McElwain, a Missoula native, played quarterback at EWU in the early 1980s and coached there from 1985 to 1994.
"This is pretty cool to be able to add Eastern Washington to the schedule," McElwain said in 2016. "I spent 15 years at Eastern and it is such a huge part of my life. I met my wife, Karen, there and all of my children were born there. I have so many great memories of my time at Eastern and I still have friends there to this day."
McElwain served as Montana State’s offensive coordinator from 1995-99, then coached at several FBS schools (and spent 2006 as the Oakland Raiders’ QBs coach) before Florida hired him in 2015. He didn’t come close to coaching against his alma mater; he and Florida mutually agreed to part ways in 2017.
The Gators were originally scheduled to host EWU in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back to 2022. Dan Mullen, who took over for interim Randy Shannon in 2018, was Florida’s head coach in 2020. Greg Knox replaced Mullen on an interim basis last year, and Billy Napier is in his first season at the Gators’ helm.
EWU head coach Aaron Best was promoted to that position in 2017.
The Eagles lost to FBS Oregon 70-14 on Sept. 10, took a bye and lost to Montana State 38-35 on Sept. 24. The postponed Florida game gave them one fewer day than usual to prepare this week, and they will play Saturday at Weber State, which is ranked No. 7 in the Football Championship Subdivision. EWU will face its third straight top-10 Big Sky Conference opponent — No. 5 Sacramento State — the following Saturday in Cheney, Washington.
The Eagles fell behind 14-3 after one quarter, 35-3 at halftime and 52-3 early in the fourth on Sunday. They played without three defensive starters, per the Spokesman-Review: linebacker Jaren Banks, cornerback Demetrius Crosby Jr. and tackle Josh Jerome.
“It just didn’t go our way against a really good football team,” Best said, via the Spokesman-Review, adding, “ It was a different vibe and a different feeling overall even if the end result was the same (as against Oregon).
“We played way better ball today on a different sort of week.”
Other Week 5 results
Not only is Eastern Washington on a short week, it will face a Weber State team coming off a bye. The Wildcats were the only Big Sky team that didn’t play last week.
Here are the scores from the five in-conference games on Saturday:
Montana 28, Idaho State 20
Montana State 41, UC Davis 24
Idaho 55, Northern Colorado 35
Portland State 35, Northern Arizona 27
Sacramento State 49, Cal Poly 21
The Big Sky standings (overall, in conference):
T1. Montana (5-0, 2-0)
T1. Montana State (3-1, 2-0)
T1. Idaho (3-2, 2-0)
T4. Sacramento State (4-0, 1-0)
T4. Weber State (4-0, 1-0)
T6. Northern Colorado (2-3, 1-1)
T6. Portland State (1-3, 1-1)
T8. Cal Poly (1-3, 0-1)
T8. Eastern Washington (1-3, 0-1)
T10. Northern Arizona (1-4, 0-2)
T10. UC Davis (1-4, 0-2)
T10. Idaho State (0-5, 0-2)
Sac State is 4-0 for the first time since 1982.
FCS rankings
The top three Big Sky teams stayed steady while the two below changed places in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, the latest of which was released Monday.
Montana remained No. 3 despite having the second-most first place votes with six. Top-ranked North Dakota State received 45, and No. 2 South Dakota State got three.
Montana State stayed at No. 4, and Sacramento State is No. 5 for the second straight week.
Weber State benefited from Missouri State’s 48-31 loss to North Dakota and is now No. 7, one spot behind Delaware. Missouri State, which lost to SDSU 28-14 two games ago, dropped from No. 7 to 20.
Previous No. 20 Eastern Washington fell four spots.
Idaho received the 29th-most votes, and UC Davis is tied for 30th.
Players of the week
A Bobcat and a Grizzly received Big Sky player of the week honors, the conference announced Monday.
Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers shared the offensive player of the week award with Portland State QB Dante Chachere, while Sacramento State linebacker Armon Bailey was named the defensive player of the week and Montana punter Patrick Rohrbach received the special teams distinction.
Chambers became the first Bobcat and the sixth FCS player in the last 25 years to pass and rush for more than 200 yards each in a game. He threw for 227 with two touchdowns and ran for 203 with three scores in Saturday’s win over UC Davis.
Chachere also accounted for more than 400 yards: 274 through the air and 128 on the ground. He tossed three TDs and rushed for the other two in the win over Northern Arizona.
Bailey had nine tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass breakup in the Hornets’ rout of Cal Poly.
Rohrbach set Big Sky season highs for punt average (52.8 yards) and longest punt (68) in the Grizzlies' win at Idaho State.
The other conference player of the week nominees:
Offense: Stacy Chukwumezie (Northern Arizona), Marcus Knight (Montana), Gevani McCoy (Idaho), Cameron Skattebo (Sacramento State).
Defense: EJ Ane (Portland State), Tyler Flink (Montana), Paul Moala (Idaho).
Special teams: Ricardo Chavez (Idaho), Kyle SentkowskI (Sacramento State).
