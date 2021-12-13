BOZEMAN — A New Mexico native with many Arizona ties and a couple of Pac-12 jobs is Idaho State’s newest head football coach.
Charlie Ragle was announced as ISU’s head coach on Friday, about three weeks after the school fired Rob Phenicie. The Bengals have also hired a new defensive coordinator, Tim Schaffner, the Idaho State Journal reported Monday.
Ragle, 45, previously served as the special teams coordinator for Cal, a job he held for five seasons. He had the same position from 2013-16 at fellow Pac-12 school Arizona. He was a high school coach in Arizona for 12 years before becoming an assistant director of operations with the Wildcats in 2012.
Ragle was a starting running back and kick returner at Eastern New Mexico.
“My life’s dream was to be a head coach, and that dream and vision has taken me here to Idaho State University,” Ragle said Friday, via the Journal. “As I told our players a short time ago, today is a new day in ISU football. The past is just that. It’s not about where you’ve been but it’s about where we’re going as a program and a university.”
Schaffner spent the previous seven seasons as the head coach at Butler Community College (Kansas).
Ragle and Schaffner will try to improve a program that has struggled for years. ISU went 1-10 this fall and was 16-35 in five seasons under Phenicie. The Bengals’ only two winning seasons since 2003 were 8-4 in 2014 and 6-5 in 2018.
Hope of a turnaround “starts with money,” Ragle said Friday.
“You have to keep up with the Joneses,” he said. “It’s all relative in the Big Sky when we’re talking about recruiting. When they’re building an end zone facility at Montana State and things of that nature, to be relative you have to keep up with those things.”
Portal update
The transfer portal continues to affect the Big Sky.
On Monday, Northern Iowa transfer quarterback Will McElvain tweeted that Montana was the 12th Division I program to give him an offer. That happened a few hours after UM’s Brian Buschini, the FCS punter of the year, announced he was entering the portal.
One day earlier, former Idaho tight end/fullback Logan Kendall tweeted that he had committed to Utah, less than two weeks after he said he’d entered the portal.
Another former Vandal, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Seth Carnahan, announced Wednesday that he was entering the portal.
Neither Carnahan nor several other Big Sky players in the portal, including former Montana State QB Matthew McKay, have chosen their next schools (or their decisions haven’t been made public yet).
South Dakota State extends Stiegelmeier
South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier has signed a two-year contract extension, SDSU announced Monday, five days before the Jackrabbits face Montana State in the FCS semifinals.
Stiegelmeier signed a five-year contract in 2018, so the extension makes 2025 the final year of the contract.
The South Dakota native is in his 25th year as the Jackrabbits’ head coach. In his first year, 1997, now-MSU head coach Brent Vigen was a senior tight end at North Dakota State.
"I don't know if that dates me or him, or both of us," Vigen said with a smile Monday.
Vigen’s eighth-seeded Bobcats (11-2) will play unseeded SDSU (11-3) at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. With a win, the Jacks would advance to their second straight FCS title game and beat a Big Sky team for the third time in these playoffs. They beat UC Davis 56-24 in the first round and Sacramento State 24-19 in the second.
SDSU, which beat Villanova last week, lost to Sam Houston 23-21 on a last-minute touchdown in the championship game this past spring. MSU, which skipped the spring season, beat Sam Houston 42-19 on Saturday.
