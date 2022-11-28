BOZEMAN — Charlie Ragle has resigned as Idaho State’s head football coach, and he’s not the only member of the 2022 Bengals to recently leave the program.
ISU announced Ragle’s resignation on Monday, and multiple outlets reported that he’ll take an assistant coaching job at Arizona State. ISU defensive ends coach Vince Amey will join Ragle at ASU as well, per reports.
Mere hours after Ragle’s departure was publicized, ISU standout wide receiver Xavier Guillory posted that he had entered the transfer portal — one of six Bengals to enter the portal since their 1-10 season concluded.
Ragle will be the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator at ASU, sources told FootballScoop. Just one day earlier, the Sun Devils introduced Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham as their head coach. Ragle coached Dillingham, a quarterback, at Chaparral High in Scottsdale, Arizona, from 2007-11.
ASU’s previous associate head coach/special teams coordinator, Shawn Slocum, had a yearly salary of $420,000 as of 2018, according to the Arizona Republic. Ragle was making less than half that at ISU, per the Idaho State Journal.
Ragle replaced Rob Phenicie, who’s now an offensive analyst at Montana, as ISU’s head coach in December 2021.
Guillory, a second-team All-Big Sky player, has two years of eligibility left. He’s already received offers from multiple Football Bowl Subdivision schools, including ASU, Montana and Montana State, he tweeted Monday.
Another ISU receiver, Benjamin Omayebu, announced his entrance into the portal on Monday. The other four Bengals to enter the portal since last week are wideout Shane Dailey Jr., defensive lineman Mason Harwood, D-lineman Jameson Helu and QB Tyler Vander Waal.
Ragle voiced displeasure with his team throughout the season, most notably after a 43-3 loss to UC Davis on Nov. 5. He told the Journal that he was “miserable” following that game and criticized his players’ investment.
“We’ll get it right,” Ragle added. “I'm firmly convinced of that. I'm not worried about that. But to change the culture, it doesn't happen overnight.”
Days before that loss to Davis, Ragle underwent surgery to fix his atrial fibrillation, which caused him to go to the hospital shortly before kickoff of ISU’s game at Montana State on Oct. 8.
The Bengals have finished above .500 four times this century: in 2002, 2003, 2014 and 2018.
Bids from North Dakota, Weber State revealed
The Football Championship Subdivision playoff committee awarded Weber State a home game in the first round of this year’s postseason even though the Wildcats were out-bid by their opponent, North Dakota. The specific dollar amounts in those bids were made public on Monday.
UND sent a bid of $127,500 to the NCAA, according to public records obtained by the Grand Forks (North Dakota) Herald. Weber’s bid was merely $41,683.50, yet the Wildcats got to play at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah, on Saturday. That home field advantage helped them beat the Fighting Hawks 38-31.
That result improved Weber’s record to 10-2 and ended UND’s season at 7-5. The impressive resume of the No. 9-ranked Wildcats, who bracketologists expected to get one of the eight seeds, led the committee to put them at home against No. 20 UND.
“There hasn't been from a committee perspective a disparity like this between performance of the two teams,” FCS playoff committee chair Jermaine Truax told the Herald. “It's not always financial. It's not as simple as putting the highest bid and getting it. Nothing is weighted more than the other."
While the highest bidder isn’t guaranteed to host a first-round playoff game, the committee has operated for many years as if it is required to award home games based on bids, according to FCS observers and officials like Missouri Valley Football Conference commissioner Patty Viverito.
"It's certainly a break in a long-standing precedence that I've understood for years that they make the matchups, and when the field is set, the committee opens envelopes with bids and the higher number hosts," Viverito told the Herald. "They've not made exceptions to that process even when facilities are disparate. That's been sacrosanct. It surprises me and disappoints me."
Idaho suffers heartbreaking playoff loss
Three of the five Big Sky playoff teams had first-round games on Saturday. Both Weber State and Montana won at home, while Idaho lost on the road in arguably the best game of the day: a 45-42 loss to Southeastern Louisiana.
The Vandals led 21-10 late in the second quarter, then surrendered 21 straight points. SLU capped that run with a touchdown at the 14:16 mark of the fourth quarter. Idaho’s Jermaine Jackson returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, and his team went up 35-31 less than five minutes later on a TD pass from Gevani McCoy to Hayden Hatten.
The Lions went back ahead with 5:13 on the clock, and they made it 45-35 a minute later on a Zy Alexander interception return for a TD. Jackson answered once again, this time with a 70-yard TD reception from McCoy with 3:23 to go.
Idaho got a stop and drove into SLU territory with less than a minute to go. Ricardo Chavez lined up a 39-yard field goal attempt with six seconds left and made it, but only after SLU called a timeout. Chavez slipped on the attempt that counted and sent the ball wide left, ending the Vandals’ season at 7-5.
“I’m really proud of our team,” Idaho first-year head coach Jason Eck said after the game, via the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. “I thought we showed that we are really mentally tough. There were a few times that we could’ve folded up the tent when things didn’t go our way, but we never did.”
That was Idaho’s first FCS playoff game since 1995. The Vandals spent 1996-2017 in the FBS.
