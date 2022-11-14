BOZEMAN — Six Big Sky Conference teams are in the Football Championship Subdivision playoff picture going into their final regular-season games this Saturday.
At least three Big Sky teams have clinched a spot in the 24-team playoff bracket and will jockey for seeding this week. Two of those playoff locks will face rivals that need wins to ensure postseason bids.
Here are the playoff scenarios for Idaho, Montana State, Montana, Sacramento State, UC Davis and Weber State:
Montana State
The Bobcats are in the same situation as they were last season: 9-1 overall, 9-0 against FCS teams, ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, one win over a highly ranked team (Eastern Washington last year, Weber State this year), one win over a team that’s been in and out of the rankings (Weber last year, UC Davis this year), needing a Brawl of the Wild win to clinch a top-three seed and a first-round bye.
MSU would get a top-two seed if it wins the Brawl and if Sacramento State loses on Saturday. Top-ranked South Dakota State is on a bye this week and has all but sealed the top seed.
The Cats lost to Montana 29-10 last season and settled for the eighth seed. They’d probably fall into a similar spot if they lose on Saturday, but it’s hard to know how the FCS playoff committee would compare MSU’s resume to other seed candidates that have played few, if any, of the opponents MSU has faced.
Montana
A win Saturday would clinch a playoff berth for UM and might be good enough for a seed, but that’s not as certain as it was last year.
The Grizzlies finished the 2021 regular season with a 9-2 record and earned a six seed, thanks largely to wins over MSU and the Football Bowl Subdivision’s Washington. UM has three now-ranked losses — to Idaho, Sac State and Weber State — and no FBS victory going into the 2022 Cat-Griz game.
A loss would put the Griz on the playoff bubble, but it probably wouldn’t keep them out. As HERO Sports’ Sam Herder wrote Monday, no ranked wins and four ranked losses might look better than no ranked wins, one ranked loss and one unranked loss, as is the case with Fordham.
UM also sells more home tickets than any other team currently in playoff contention, and the NCAA gets 85% of playoff ticket revenue, so the Griz will look good to the committee beyond their on-field results.
Sacramento State
Like MSU, Sac State needs to beat a ranked rival at home Saturday to clinch a top-three seed.
A win over UC Davis in the Causeway Classic would most likely give the Hornets the two seed, and a compelling case could be made to seed them ahead of SDSU. They’d have wins over four ranked teams — Davis, Idaho, UM and Weber State — and a dominant victory over FBS Colorado State.
Sac State would probably still get a top-six seed if it loses to the Aggies.
UC Davis
Davis will make the playoffs if it wins Saturday, while a loss would probably end its season.
If both Davis and UM lose, the Aggies arguably would have a more impressive resume than UM’s.
Like the Griz, Davis would have four FCS losses, all to ranked teams (Sac State, MSU, SDSU and Weber State). Its other loss was to FBS Cal. The Aggies also earned a win at Idaho, which beat UM.
But the Grizzlies' seven FCS wins would probably trump Davis’ six.
Idaho
The loss to Davis last week gives this Saturday’s game win-or-go-home magnitude. Luckily for the Vandals, they’re playing at Idaho State, which has one win this fall.
Idaho is 7-4 with a ranked win, and two of its losses were to FBS teams.
Weber State
The Wildcats should clinch a seed with a win at Northern Arizona on Saturday. A loss would most likely force them to play in the first round.
Week 10 results, standings
Here are the scores from the Big Sky games this past week:
• Montana 63, Eastern Washington 7
• Montana State 72, Cal Poly 28
• Northern Colorado 21, Northern Arizona 20
• Sacramento State 45, Portland State 17
• UC Davis 44, Idaho 26
• Weber State 45, Idaho State 7
The current Big Sky standings (overall, in conference):
T1. Sacramento State (10-0, 7-0)
T1. Montana State (9-1, 7-0)
T3. Weber State (8-2, 5-2)
T3. Idaho (6-4, 5-2)
T3. UC Davis (6-4, 5-2)
6. Montana (7-3, 4-3)
7. Portland State (4-6, 3-4)
T8. Northern Arizona (3-7, 2-5)
T8. Northern Colorado (3-7, 2-5)
T10. Eastern Washington (2-8, 1-6)
T10. Idaho State (1-9, 1-6)
12. Cal Poly (1-9, 0-7)
FCS rankings
The Brawl of the Wild will be a top-13 matchup.
Montana State remained No. 3 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while Montana moved up three spots to No. 13.
Idaho fell from No. 15 to tied for No. 21 with Fordham following its home loss to Davis, which entered the rankings at No. 24.
Sacramento State remained No. 2 behind South Dakota State, while Weber State stayed put at No. 7.
Players of the week
Montana State’s Marqui Johnson and UC Davis’ Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. were named co-Big Sky offensive players of the week, Weber State’s Winston Reid earned the defensive honor and Northern Colorado’s Devin Bale took the special teams award, the conference announced Monday.
Johnson rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns (all scored in the first half) on 13 carries in MSU’s win at Cal Poly. He’s the fourth Bobcat to earn the weekly offensive honor this season, joining quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Tommy Mellott and wide receiver Willie Patterson.
Gilliam rushed for 164 yards and three TDs on 30 carries in the victory at Idaho.
In Weber’s blowout of Idaho State, Reid tallied seven tackles (four solo) and forced three fumbles, two of which came on sacks and one of which was returned for a touchdown.
Bale averaged 43.7 yards per punt on seven attempts, made both of his field goals and made an extra point in UNC’s win over Northern Arizona.
The other Big Sky player of the week nominees:
Offense: Draycen Hall (NAU), Dylan McCaffrey (Northern Colorado), Dontae McMillan (Weber State), Nick Ostmo (Montana), Pierre Williams (Sac State).
Defense: Armon Bailey (Sac State), Rex Connors (UC Davis), Robby Hauck (Montana), Cosmas Kwete (NAU), Tama Tuitele (Northern Colorado).
Special teams: Garrett Graves (Montana), Marshel Martin (Sac State).
