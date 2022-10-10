BOZEMAN — The NFL has 16 former Big Sky Conference players on 53-man rosters, and some of them have played big roles so far this season.
The biggest name of those 16 is Cooper Kupp, a former Eastern Washington wide receiver who’s the reigning offensive player of the year and Super Bowl MVP with the Los Angeles Rams. The other side of the ball doesn’t have a Big Sky player at that level, but former Montana State star Troy Andersen showed Sunday he might be heading in that direction.
Andersen is a rookie inside linebacker with the Atlanta Falcons. The Dillon native began this season mainly as a special teams player and showed his worth in that area with a blocked punt that resulted in a touchdown against the Rams on Sept. 18. His defensive snap count has risen over the last few weeks, with 23 snaps in Sunday’s 21-15 loss at Tampa Bay.
Andersen, who filled in for an injured Mykal Walker, finished that game with five tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss and a hit on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Andersen nearly blocked another punt too.
“Troy wasn’t perfect, but I thought he made some plays,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said in his postgame press conference.
@troy_andersen from @montanastate @MSUBobcats_FB to the @NFL with the @AtlantaFalcons @FCSNationRadio1 @_redshirtsports @The__Bluebloods @BigSkyFB @BigSkyCommish @DraftDiamonds @MSUBobcats pic.twitter.com/DJl9VC7G3y— Justin Aaron (@JustinAaronUH91) October 9, 2022
Andersen’s current Pro Football Focus grade is 64.6, which is in the “backup” range of PFF’s scale. He should continue to see significant playing time now that linebacker Deion Jones is no longer a Falcon. Atlanta announced Monday that it traded Jones to the Cleveland Browns.
“Troy, he played a little more against two stacked running back batches and (I) thought he handled them really well,” Smith said Monday.
Andersen is the second most accomplished former MSU linebacker in the NFL. Alex Singleton went from team captain and leading tackler in Philadelphia to backup inside linebacker with the Denver Broncos this season, his fourth in the NFL. But Singleton has played many reps because starter Josey Jewell has been battling injuries all fall.
Singleton has 26 tackles this season (13 solo), two tackles for loss, two pass deflections and a PFF grade of 72.8. Both TFLs and nine tackles (five solo) were recorded in Thursday’s 12-9 overtime loss to Indianapolis.
Another former Bobcat, offensive lineman Lewis Kidd, plays for the New Orleans Saints. The rookie is a backup who has played four offensive snaps this season, including three in Sunday’s 39-32 win over Seattle (where Bozeman High graduate Will Dissly plays).
Kidd appeared in “jumbo” packages, which feature extra linemen on the line of scrimmage. On one of those plays, Taysom Hill rushed for a 59-yard fourth-quarter go-ahead TD and hugged Kidd after reaching the end zone. Hill told reporters postgame that he has “a lot of confidence” when Kidd and Landon Young enter the game in those jumbo packages.
“Those guys come in and they've done such a great job up front to spring me for a lot of runs, a lot of touchdowns, and it's obviously challenging to stop,” Hill added.
TAYSOM HILL TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE!!!!!! ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2022
the 3rd rushing TD of the day for Hill #SEAvsNO ⚜️ 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/VoS0SGgKgi
The other two former MSU players in the NFL are edge rusher Daniel Hardy and receiver Lance McCutcheon, both of whom play for the Rams. Hardy has been on designated injured reserve since the season began, while McCutcheon hasn’t made the 48-man active roster in multiple games. But Hardy is getting closer to returning, and McCutcheon (a Bozeman grad) has appeared on special teams in his active appearances.
Former Montana wideout Samori Toure is a member of the Green Bay Packers but hasn’t played a snap in five games.
Kupp leads the NFL in receptions (49) and targets (64) and is second in receiving yards (527, 20 behind leader Justin Jefferson).
Fellow former EWU receiver Kendrick Bourne has caught 10 passes for 139 yards in five games with the New England Patriots.
Another ex-Eagle, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam, has tallied 13 tackles (seven solo), three sacks and a forced fumble this season.
Former Weber State cornerback Taron Johnson starts for the Buffalo Bills and has recorded 28 tackles (21 solo).
Ex-Sacramento State receiver DeAndre Carter had made 13 catches for 175 yards and a TD this season for the Los Angeles Chargers. He also returns kickoffs and punts.
Northern Colorado grad Jacob Bodenmoyer starts at long snapper for the Denver Broncos but is likely to land on IR after suffering a hand/wrist injury, according to 9NEWS’ Mike Klis.
The other Big Sky products in the NFL, per the NCAA: Miami Dolphins tight end Tanner Conner (Idaho State), Bills running back Taiwan Jones (EWU), Philadelphia Eagles O-lineman Sua Opeta (Weber State) and Rams D-lineman Jonah Williams (Weber State).
Big Sky results, standings
Defending Big Sky champion Sacramento State is 5-0 for the first time as a Division I team after rolling over Northern Colorado 55-7 on Saturday. The Hornets haven’t trailed in any of their five games and have only been behind for 14 seconds in their last 700 minutes of the regular season, according to the Sacramento Bee’s Cameron Salerno.
The other Big Sky football scores from Saturday:
Montana State 37, Idaho State 6
Weber State 45, Eastern Washington 21
Northern Arizona 31, Cal Poly 29
Portland State 48, Lincoln 6
Lincoln is a Division II university located in Oakland, California. Montana, Idaho and UC Davis had byes last week.
The Big Sky standings (overall, in conference):
1. Montana State (5-1, 3-0)
T2. Montana (5-0, 2-0)
T2. Sacramento State (5-0, 2-0)
T2. Weber State (5-0, 2-0)
T2. Idaho (3-2, 2-0)
6. Portland State (2-3, 1-1)
T7. Northern Arizona (2-4, 1-2)
T7. Northern Colorado (2-4, 1-2)
T9. Cal Poly (1-4, 0-2)
T9. Eastern Washington (1-4, 0-2)
T9. UC Davis (1-4, 0-2)
12. Idaho State (0-6, 0-3)
Football Championship Subdivision rankings
Weber State moved up in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 to form a stack of Big Sky teams in the top 10.
The Wildcats jumped one spot to No. 6, while Montana remained No. 3, Montana State remained No. 4 and Sacramento State stayed put at No. 5.
Eastern Washington dropped from No. 24 to out of the top 25 but still received votes, while Idaho is 26th and finished one point away from cracking the poll.
North Dakota State and South Dakota State are still No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
Players of the week
Northern Arizona quarterback RJ Martinez was named the Big Sky offensive player of the week, Montana State linebacker Callahan O’Reilly earned defensive player of the week honors and Weber State returner Abraham Williams received the special teams distinction, the league announced Monday.
Martinez accounted for all four of NAU’s touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) and threw for 359 yards in the win over Cal Poly.
O’Reilly finished with nine tackles, a forced fumble and an interception in MSU’s homecoming win over Idaho State.
Williams returned a kickoff 100 yards for a TD to give the Wildcats a 21-14 lead over Eastern Washington in the second quarter of their home win.
The other conference player of the week nominees:
Offense: Dante Chachere (Portland State), Jake Dunniway (Sacramento State), Dontae McMillan (Weber State).
Defense: Maxwell Anderson (Weber State), EJ Ane (Portland State), Justin Houlihan (Sacramento State), Eloi Kwete (Northern Arizona).
Special teams: Kyle Sentkowski (Sacramento State), Elias Spence (Portland State).
