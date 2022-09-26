BOZEMAN — Sacramento State became the latest Big Sky Conference team to thrive against a Mountain West opponent, and “thrive” undersells the performance.
The Hornets handled Colorado State 41-10 on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado. It gave the Big Sky its second win — and second blowout — over a Mountain West team this season.
“Just proud of our guys,” Sac State coach Troy Taylor said after the game, via the Sacramento Bee. “Really good week of practice. They executed from the beginning. They expected to play well and they did.”
The Big Sky’s other Mountain West win during the 2022 nonconference slate was Weber State 35-7 over Utah State on Sept. 10. Mountain West team Nevada lost to a non-Big Sky Football Championship Subdivision squad, Incarnate Word, 55-41 the same day.
The last time an FCS team earned a Football Bowl Subdivision victory of at least 31 points was 2017, when Western Illinois cruised past Coastal Carolina 52-10. Portland State’s 66-7 rout of North Texas in 2015 is the last time a Big Sky program defeated an FBS team by such a large margin.
The Big Sky went 2-5 against Mountain West teams this season, and Portland State nearly made it 3-4; the Vikings lost to San Jose State 21-17 on Sept. 1. The other four losses: UNLV over Idaho State 52-21, Fresno State over Cal Poly 35-7, Wyoming over Northern Colorado 33-10 and San Diego State over Idaho State 38-7.
Last fall, Eastern Washington earned a 35-33 double-overtime win at UNLV. Two days later, Montana State suffered a last-minute 19-16 loss at Wyoming, and PSU fell at Hawaii 49-35.
Big Sky wins over Mountain West teams have occurred throughout their histories, including six times last decade: Southern Utah (no longer in the Big Sky) over UNLV 41-16 in 2011, Northern Arizona over UNLV 17-14 in 2012, Cal Poly over Wyoming 24-22 in 2012, North Dakota (no longer in the Big Sky) over Wyoming 24-13 in 2015, Idaho State over Nevada 30-28 in 2017 and UC Davis over San Jose State 44-38 in 2018.
This was Sac State’s first FBS win since 2012, when it defeated Colorado 30-28. A year earlier, the Hornets beat another Pac-12 program — Oregon State — 29-28 in overtime. The 41 points in Saturday’s win over CSU are the most Sac State has scored against an FBS team, and the 10 are the fewest it has allowed against a program from the highest Division I subdivision. The Hornets got about $400,000 from CSU to play Saturday’s game, according to the Bee.
“The guys are resilient,” Taylor said, adding, “Doesn’t matter where we play, they always seem to rise to the occasion.”
The Hornets are 3-0 for the first time since 1992. CSU is 0-4 and has lost 10 straight games dating to last October.
The Rams have two former Big Sky coaches on staff, both of whom coached at Montana State last year: defensive coordinator Freddie Banks and assistant linebackers coach Adam Pilapil.
Other week 4 action
Sacramento State was the only Big Sky team that didn’t play a conference game last week. Here’s how the other 10 teams fared:
• Montana 53, Portland State 16
• Montana State 38, Eastern Washington 35
• Weber State 17, UC Davis 12
• Idaho 27, Northern Arizona 10
• Northern Colorado 35, Idaho State 14
Cal Poly had a bye last week and will host Sac State on Saturday.
The Big Sky standings (overall, in conference):
T1. Montana (4-0, 1-0)
T1. Weber State (4-0, 1-0)
T1. Montana State (3-1, 1-0)
T1. Idaho (2-2, 1-0)
T1. Northern Colorado (2-2, 1-0)
T6. Sacramento State (3-0, 0-0)
T6. Cal Poly (1-2, 0-0)
T9. Eastern Washington (1-2, 0-1)
T9. Northern Arizona (1-3, 0-1)
T9. UC Davis (1-3, 0-1)
T9. Portland State (0-3, 0-1)
T9. Idaho State (0-4, 0-1)
Latest Big Sky-MVFC Football Challenge ends in tie
The 2022 Big Sky-Missouri Valley Football Conference Football Challenge ended after Week 3, and conferences went 3-3 against each other. It’s the first tie since the challenge began in 2017.
Montana earned two of the Big Sky’s wins over MVFC teams: 24-7 over South Dakota and 49-14 at Indiana State. Sacramento State beat Northern Iowa 37-21.
The MVFC’s three wins against Big Sky foes: South Dakota State over UC Davis 24-22, South Dakota over Cal Poly 38-21 and North Dakota over Northern Arizona 27-24.
Big Sky teams move up in rankings
The Big Sky now has four teams in the top 10 of the Stats Perform FCS Top 25.
One week after being tied for No. 2 with South Dakota State, Montana moved back to No. 3 alone in this week’s Stats Perform poll, released Monday. Montana State also broke a tie with Missouri State and is No. 4 by itself again.
Sacramento State moved up two spots to No. 5, while Weber State jumped four spots to No. 8.
Eastern Washington is the only other ranked Big Sky team. The Eagles fell five spots to No. 20 following their 38-35 home loss to Montana State on Saturday.
UC Davis and Idaho both received votes.
Defending FCS champion North Dakota, of the MVFC, remained No. 1.
Players of the week
The latest Big Sky football players of the week, announced Monday, are two Grizzlies, one current Hornet and one former Hornet.
Lucas Johnson earned offensive player of the week honors after completing 20 of 26 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns along with a rushing TD in Montana’s win over Portland State.
Johnson’s teammate Robby Hauck shared defensive player of the week honors with Sacramento State’s Armon Bailey. Hauck broke the UM record for career tackles and returned a missed field goal for a TD, while Bailey recorded nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in the win at Colorado State.
Northern Colorado’s Elijah Dotson received the special teams recognition due to his 82-yard punt return for a TD in the win over Idaho State. The former All-American at Sac State also rushed for 102 yards on Saturday.
The other conference player of the week nominees:
Offense: Sean Chambers (Montana State), Gevani McCoy (Idaho), Asher O'Hara (Sacramento State).
Defense: Elijah Anderson-Taylor (Northern Colorado), Broderick Harrell (Portland State), Tommy McCormick (Idaho), Winston Reid (Weber State), Sebastian Valdez (Montana State).
Special teams: Junior Bergen (Montana), Ricardo Chavez (Idaho), Marcus Fulcher (Sacramento State).
