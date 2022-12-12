BOZEMAN — A season’s worth of Big Sky Conference football news broke over the past seven days.
The Big Sky did generate some on-field headlines: Montana State advancing to its third straight Football Championship Subdivision semifinals, Sacramento State losing a quarterfinal shootout to Incarnate Word. But most of the news happened off the field, most notably at Sac State.
Taylor to Stanford, Skattebo to portal
Sacramento State (12-1) lost 66-63 to UIW late Saturday night in Sacramento, California. A few hours before that game kicked off, Stanford announced that it had hired Sac State head coach Troy Taylor to replace David Shaw as the Cardinal’s head coach.
On Monday, Hornets star running back Cameron Skattebo announced he had entered the transfer portal.
Stanford, a Football Bowl Subdivision school about 120 miles south of Sacramento, introduced Taylor in a press conference Monday. Sac State’s new coach has yet to be hired.
“I’d like to thank Sacramento State for the opportunity I had there to lead me to this place,” Taylor said in the presser, adding, “I couldn’t be more thrilled. This is my final destination, the final chapter in my coaching life. Hopefully it’ll be for a very long time.”
This is Taylor’s fourth job with a team that currently plays in the Pac-12.
He became a graduate assistant at Colorado in 1995, one year after he began his coaching career as an assistant at Casa Roble High School. He then coached tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers and served as the recruiting coordinator at his alma mater Cal (Stanford’s rival) from 1996-99.
After 16 years as a high school coach, Taylor became the co-offensive coordinator/QBs coach at Big Sky school Eastern Washington in 2016. He left the following year to become for his third Pac-12 gig: OC/QBs coach at Utah. After two seasons in Salt Lake City, Sac State hired Taylor in 2019 to be its head coach. That year, Taylor led the Hornets to their first Big Sky title and their first FCS playoff appearance, and he received the Eddie Robinson Award, which is given to the FCS coach of the year.
Sac State earned its first postseason win since 1988 on Dec. 3 in the second round.
Taylor, 54, grew up in the Sacramento area, started at quarterback for Cal in the late 1980s and was selected by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 1990 NFL Draft. He attempted 20 passes in seven NFL appearances.
Skattebo, the 2022 Big Sky offensive player of the year, didn’t specify why he entered the portal.
“There was nothing wrong with Sac State, and it’s not anyone’s fault,” Skattebo told the Sacramento Bee, adding, “I enjoyed every moment at Sac State.”
Hill leaves Weber State for BYU
On Wednesday, Weber State head coach Jay Hill was named the defensive coordinator/associate head coach at BYU.
The in-state move to an FBS program ended Hill’s nine-year tenure as Weber’s head coach. He led the Wildcats to four Big Sky titles and an FCS semifinal appearance, and he earned a program-best 68 wins during his time in Ogden, Utah.
Before Weber, Hill spent nine seasons as a position coach at Utah, where he played cornerback and graduated from.
Hill, 47, will make close to $1 million per year at BYU, according to the Desert News. His base salary and bonuses at Weber added up to less than $370,000, per the (Ogden) Standard-Examiner.
The Wildcats, who went 10-3 in 2022, are still searching for their next head coach.
“We had accomplished so much at Weber State for nine years, my wife and I and kids had put our blood, sweat and tears into that program, and built it into something I felt was self-sustainable now. I believe that program will continue to get better,” Hill told reporters last week. “It was the next venture in life that I really felt like we needed to take. This change is exciting for me.”
Northern Colorado hires Lamb
The Big Sky added a coach from BYU around the same time it hired Hill.
Last Tuesday, Northern Colorado announced that its new head coach would be Ed Lamb, who spent the previous seven seasons as BYU’s special teams coordinator and assistant head coach.
This is Lamb’s second Big Sky head coaching job. He spent 2008-15 at the helm of Southern Utah, which left the Big Sky for the Western Athletic Conference last year. After going winless in 2007, the Thunderbirds went 4-7 in Lamb’s first year and finished above .500 in four of the next seven seasons, including twice after joining the Big Sky in 2012. SUU won the conference title in Lamb’s last season as head coach.
Lamb began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at BYU in 2001. He spent the next two seasons as the defensive coordinator at now-Big Sky program Idaho, and he was the special teams coordinator/defensive backs coach at San Diego for three seasons before joining SUU.
Lamb, 48, is succeeding Ed McCaffrey. The former Denver Broncos star wide receiver was fired after two 3-8 seasons in Greeley, Colorado.
“The mission is clear: multiple championships. That’s an audacious goal. It was an audacious goal when I said it at Southern Utah,” Lamb said last week, via the Greeley Tribune. “(However), the championships mean nothing if we don’t contribute to this community in a first-class way. If our guys haven’t made that connection, then the corrections will be made.
“We will win with first-class citizens. We will elevate this community through our football efforts.”
Hawkins takes over at Idaho State
Idaho State stayed in-conference to find its next head coach.
On Friday, the Bengals hired UC Davis offensive coordinator Cody Hawkins, son of Davis head coach Dan Hawkins. ISU’s decision came less than two weeks after Charlie Ragle resigned to become Arizona State’s special teams coordinator/assistant head coach.
Cody Hawkins, 34, grew up in Boise, Idaho, and played QB at Colorado. He joined Davis in 2017 and spent his last three seasons with the Aggies as offensive coordinator. After playing for the Stockholm (Sweden) Mean Machines in 2011, Hawkins returned to Boise to coach his alma mater Bishop Kelly High. He then became a GA at Ohio State in 2014, the OC at Westview High (Oregon) in 2015 and the OC at Los Angeles Valley College the year after that.
ISU went 1-10 last season, Ragle’s only year at the helm.
ISU’s players have “been through a lot in the last three years,” Hawkins said in his introductory press conference, via the Idaho State Journal. “College football should first and foremost be a fun, amazing experience that helps propel these young men to heights greater than they ever thought imaginable. And they can't do it by themselves. They can't do it with me. But they can do it together, with each other and with this community.”
Davis lost one of its best players last week as well. Tight end McCallan Castles announced his commitment to the SEC’s Tennessee on Wednesday.
Wulff promoted to head coach at Cal Poly
Cal Poly also lost its head coach, Beau Baldwin, to Arizona State (Baldwin will be ASU’s offensive coordinator). Unlike ISU, the Mustangs hired from within.
Cal Poly promoted offensive line coach/run game coordinator Paul Wulff to its top coaching job last Tuesday.
Wulff, 55, was Eastern Washington’s head coach from 2000-07 and spent the next three years in that role at the Pac-12’s Washington State, where he played O-line in the 1980s. In 2012, Wulff became a senior offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers, who reached that season’s Super Bowl. He was the offensive coordinator/O-line coach at South Florida in 2014, an offensive consultant at Iowa State in 2015, the OC at Sac State from 2016-18 and a volunteer assistant at UC Davis in 2019. He began his previous job at Cal Poly the year after that.
The Mustangs finished the 2022 season with a 1-10 record.
“This position as head football coach at Cal Poly is one that I and my family have dreamed about for several years,” Wulff said last week, via the San Luis Obispo (Calif.) Tribune, adding, “Even though the wins may not look like there’s a lot of progress, trust me. Internally, the progress is there.”
Idaho’s McCoy named freshman of year
Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy received the Jerry Rice Award, Stats Perform announced last week. That award goes to the FCS freshman of the year.
Two other Big Sky players received votes for the accolade: UC Davis defensive back Rex Connors (who placed fourth in the voting) and Montana punter Patrick Rohrbach (tied for ninth).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.