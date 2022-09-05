BOZEMAN — Big Sky Conference football teams couldn’t replicate their 2021 Week 1 success, but they nearly nabbed a couple upsets.
One year after Eastern Washington, Montana and UC Davis opened their seasons with wins over Football Bowl Subdivision teams, Idaho and Portland State both fell one score short of giving the Football Championship Subdivision two more FBS victories. The Big Sky went 0-5 against FBS programs in the opening week.
Portland State took a 7-0 first-quarter lead over the Mountain West’s San Jose State on Thursday. Host SJSU scored 14 straight points to end the half, and PSU responded with 10 consecutive points, resulting in a 17-14 lead with 9:57 left.
Those final 10 minutes rivaled the end of Sunday’s Florida State-LSU game.
SJSU’s Taren Schive missed a 37-yard field goal with seven minutes on the clock. Two plays later, PSU’s Dante Chachere threw an interception. SJSU then got to PSU’s 1-yard line but couldn’t punch it in on third or fourth down. The Vikings had a chance to ice it but went three and out, punting the ball to the timeout-less Spartans at PSU’s 32-yard line with 2:25 remaining. PSU committed two pass interference penalties and a face mask on the ensuing eight-play drive, which led to a go-ahead touchdown on third down and 2 with 1:11 on the clock.
PSU converted a fourth and 5 on the following drive but only got to the 50-yard line when time expired, allowing SJSU to escape with a 21-17 win.
Idaho built a 10-0 lead over the Pac-12’s Washington State through one quarter Saturday in Pullman, Washington, then allowed 24 straight points from the late second quarter to the early fourth. The Vandals cut the deficit to 24-17 at the 6-minute, 5-second mark of the fourth quarter. Washington State kicker Dean Janikowski (no relation to former NFL kicker Sebastian Janikowski) missed a 23-yard field goal attempt with 0:53 remaining. Idaho got down to the Cougars’ 33-yard line about 20 seconds later, but Gevani McCoy threw an interception to make the 24-17 score final.
In the other Big Sky-versus-FBS games, Arizona State handled Northern Arizona 40-3, Fresno State cruised past Cal Poly 35-7 and Cal beat UC Davis 34-13.
Last September, NAU beat FBS Arizona — which plays in the Pac-12 with ASU, Cal and Washington State — to give the Big Sky four victories over FBS opponents and two over Power 5 programs. The conference had never notched multiple Power 5 wins in one season before that.
Here are the other Week 1 Big Sky scores (all against FCS foes except for Division II Western Oregon):
• Montana 47, Northwestern State 0
• Montana State 40, McNeese State 17
• Weber State 41, Western Oregon 5
• Eastern Washington 36, Tennessee State 29
• Houston Baptist 46, Northern Colorado 34
• Sacramento State 56, Utah Tech 33
Former Cats, Griz thriving in new homes
This past offseason, players transferred to other schools from Montana and eight left Montana State for other teams. Nearly all of them played well in their first game(s) of this season.
Former UM punter Brian Buschini has booted eight punts in two games for Nebraska (FBS, Big Ten). The Helena Capital graduate averaged 47.2 yards per punt on six tries and landed four inside the 20-yard line in a Week 0 loss to Northwestern on Aug. 27. In Saturday’s 38-17 win over FCS North Dakota, he averaged 42 yards on two punts with one inside the 20. The sophomore also holds for the Cornhuskers on field goals and point-after attempts.
Gabe Sulser, a senior wide receiver who previously played for the Grizzlies and Billings Senior, made two receptions for 10 yards with Texas (FBS, Big 12) in the Longhorns’ 52-10 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. Both of Sulser’s catches came in the second half after the score had reached 45-3.
Matthew McKay, who entered the transfer portal after starting every regular season game at quarterback for MSU last year, accounted for nearly 400 yards and all four of FCS Elon’s touchdowns in a 42-31 loss to Vanderbilt (FBS, SEC) on Saturday. The redshirt senior completed 19 of 32 passes (59.4%) for 333 yards, two TDs and no interceptions while rushing for 52 yards and two scores on 13 attempts (4.0 yards per carry). Vanderbilt built leads of 21-0 and 35-10 in the season opener.
McKay’s most passing yards in a game as a Bobcat were 276.
One of the receivers who started alongside McKay last year was Jaden Smith, who tallied 95 yards and all three of FCS Tarleton’s TDs on 11 catches in a 29-13 win over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday. Smith, now a junior, made 13 catches for 173 yards and one TD in 16 games during his MSU career.
In a 28-14 win over Concordia-St. Paul on Thursday, Augustana starting QB Casey Bauman completed 7 of 14 passes for 62 yards, two TDs and two INTs while rushing for 68 yards and a score on 12 carries (5.7 ypc). The now-redshirt junior transferred to the D-II school in South Dakota after beginning the 2019 season as MSU’s starter and sitting behind McKay, Tommy Mellott and Tucker Rovig last season.
Cole Snyder started at right tackle for Delaware in one of the biggest upsets of Week 1: 14-7 at Navy (FBS, AAC). The now-sophomore didn’t play last year in his only season at MSU. Delaware is now ranked No. 10 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25.
Cats 2021 starting right tackle, TJ Session, appeared in Cal’s win over UC Davis. The redshirt sophomore is Cal’s second-string RT but might start in the not-so-distant future. He has split time with starter Brayden Rohme almost evenly, according to Write for California.
DeMareus Hosey of FCS Texas A&M Commerce rushed for 25 yards on eight carries (3.1 ypc) and caught four passes for 58 yards in a 52-7 win over NAIA Lincoln. The now-redshirt sophomore rushed for 136 yards and a TD on 28 carries (4.9 ypc) in 12 total games at MSU.
Charles Brown made a 46-yard reception for Texas State (FBS, Sun Belt) in a 38-14 loss to Nevada (FBS, Mountain West). Brown redshirted at MSU last year after making two catches — both from McKay — for 16 yards in the first four games.
Fellow former MSU wideout Jamahd Monroe transferred to FCS South Dakota after last season. He appeared in a 34-0 loss to Kansas State (FBS, Big 12) on Saturday but didn’t record any stats, which he also didn’t do last year as a redshirt freshman with the Cats. South Dakota will play at Montana on Saturday.
Luke Pawlak, who was MSU’s first-string kicker before a fall camp injury last year, now plays for Toledo (FBS, MAC). The redshirt sophomore didn’t appear in the Rockets’ 37-0 win over Long Island on Thursday.
There are five former Cats on NFL rosters: linebacker Troy Andersen (Atlanta Falcons), edge rusher Daniel Hardy (Los Angeles Rams), offensive lineman Lewis Kidd (New Orleans Saints), receiver Lance McCutcheon (Rams) and linebacker Alex Singleton (Denver Broncos).
One former Grizzly survived last week’s 53-man roster cuts: receiver Samori Toure (Green Bay Packers). He finished his college career at Nebraska.
Ex-Griz O-lineman Dylan Cook landed on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad.
Minor movement in FCS rankings
Montana and Montana State remained at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25, released Monday.
Fellow Big Sky program Sacramento State stayed put at No. 7, Eastern Washington moved up one spot to No. 12, Weber State leaped four places to No. 16 and UC Davis fell from No. 25 to out of the rankings.
North Dakota State, which beat MSU in last season’s FCS title game, remained No. 1 after routing Drake 56-14. South Dakota State, which MSU defeated in last season’s FCS semifinals, also held steady at No. 2 after surrendering two safeties and a field goal in a 7-3 loss at Iowa (FBS, Big Ten).
Grizzly named Big Sky player the week
Montana’s Braxton Hill is one of the three Big Sky players of Week 1.
Hill took the defensive award for his performance in a 47-0 win over Northwestern State. The junior from Anaconda finished with 10 tackles, 1 ½ tackles for loss and a half sack.
Eastern Washington quarterback Gunner Talkington was named the offensive player of the week after tallying 348 yards passing and 60 rushing in the win over Tennessee State.
Sacramento State’s Cameron Skattebo received special teams honors thanks to a 43-yard return for a touchdown on an onside kick. He also rushed for a score and caught a TD pass.
