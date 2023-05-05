FARMINGTON, Utah — The inaugural matchups of the Big Sky-Summit Challenge for the 2023-24 season have been officially announced, setting up a number of exciting men’s and women’s basketball contests across the Midwest and western United States.

The agreement for the challenge series was made official on April 18.

This incoming campaign, the challenge will take place on Jan. 3 and 6, 2024, and each program in the Big Sky Conference will play one home game and one away game against teams from the Summit League. For the Big Sky, this means there will be one weekend of in-conference competition on Dec. 28 and 30 leading into the challenge the following week.

This upcoming season’s iteration of the schedule will feature four sets of doubleheaders, two hosted by each league.

On Jan. 3, Montana State will play host to Oral Roberts on the men’s side and North Dakota State on the women’s side, and Denver will welcome in both Idaho State on the men’s side and Idaho on the women’s side.

On Jan. 6, regional rivalries will come to the forefront with another pair of thrilling doubleheaders. In Greeley, Colorado, Northern Colorado will host Denver for a men’s and women’s game, while in Brookings, South Dakota, South Dakota State will host Montana State in the same manner.

Each gender will play 10 games per day, meaning a total of 40 games available for fans to track throughout the series. There will be an even split of home and away contests across the two leagues on each of those days.

The matchups for the series are determined annually using data from past seasons, including NET rankings and regular season conference finishes, along with consideration for the prior season matchups. For the Challenge games this season, the leagues also took into account previously scheduled nonconference contests as a factor in determining the matchups.