BOZEMAN — About seven minutes into Thursday’s men’s basketball game, Great Osobor blocked a shot that ended up in Robert Ford III’s possession. Ford patiently orchestrated a fast break and fired a pinpoint pass through two defenders to a sprinting Osobor, who slammed home a one-handed dunk.
pssst, that’s the Big Sky’s leader in blocks 😳#GoCatsGo | @GreatOsobor pic.twitter.com/BwU1W1o9CG— Montana State Men’s Basketball (@MSUBobcatsMBB) January 6, 2023
That play put Montana State ahead 15-8 over Northern Colorado, and it was part of a 10-0 run that turned a close game into a commanding lead. It also served as a microcosm of Thursday’s game, which MSU (9-7, 2-1 Big Sky) won 77-56 over UNC (5-10, 0-3) in Greeley, Colorado.
“We had really good intent today. Our intent was to defend and rebound,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle told 406mtsports.com over the phone, adding, “It came down to us guarding their three studs, who can all get 30 (points a game). We did a tremendous job on them.”
A box score can never fully explain what happens on the court, but the stats from Thursday’s game provide a pretty good summary.
The Bobcats out-shot UNC 56.9% to 38.3% from the field and 60% (15 of 25) to 37.5% (6 of 16) from the free throw line. They led for 97% of the game and never trailed.
Individually, MSU big men Jubrile Belo and Great Osobor led all players with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Belo made 7 of 9 field goals and grabbed eight rebounds, while Osobor finished 6 of 7 and had five boards. Osobor led all players with two blocked shots, and Belo added another rejection.
“They were tremendous, and we needed them to be tremendous,” Sprinkle said, adding, “We’ve got to continue to be patient. Sometimes we get impatient and take some crazy shots. If we get the ball into them and the defense collapses, that’s when our guards get better shots.”
UNC’s Dalton Knecht, who entered Thursday averaging a Big Sky Conference-best 18.9 points per game, finished the game with eight points (4 of 11). The Cats also held Daylen Kountz to seven (2 of 9) and Matt Johnson II to zero (0 of 8). Those two averaged 17.9 and 12.6 points per game, respectively, before Thursday’s loss.
“They missed some shots that they usually make,” Sprinkle admitted. “But I thought our guys did a pretty good job of moving their feet and making them score over us. I thought our big guys did a tremendous job in ball screen defense of some multiple efforts, where they had to guard coming off until our guard got back in front, and then they got back to their big. I thought that was a huge key to the game.”
MSU’s Darius Brown II finished with 10 points (4 of 8 from the field), a game-high seven assists and two steals, while Sam Lecholat added seven points (1 of 4) and a game-high nine rebounds.
MSU dominated despite a quiet game from leading scorer RaeQuan Battle (seven points in 18 minutes) and the absences of Caleb Fuller and Patrick McMahon, who have played 21.7 and 16.9 minutes per game, respectively. Fuller sprained his ankle and McMahon hurt his foot prior to Thursday’s game, according to Sprinkle, who expects to get more info on the extent of those injuries this weekend.
The Cats will play at Northern Arizona (5-11, 1-2) on Saturday afternoon.
