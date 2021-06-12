Lucy Corbett at 2021 NCAA track and field championships

Montana State sophomore Lucy Corbett tied for eleventh place at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Corbett earned second-team All-America honors.

 Andrew Pedersen, Montana State Athletics

EUGENE, Ore. — Stanford senior Christina Aragon added another first-team All-America honor to her resume with her eighth place finish in the women's 1,500 race at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field.

Aragon, a Billings Senior graduate, ran the race in 4 minutes, 12.63 seconds in her third NCAA outdoor final of her career. It's also the seventh All-America award in her collegiate career.

After qualifying into the final, Aragon began Saturday's race along the rail and when the pack bunched up early, she found herself boxed in. However, Aragon stayed patient in her position along the rail and as the racers began to string out a bit as they jostled for position outside, she ran into third place. As the bell lap began, Aragon raced into the second position, but faded down the homestretch into eighth as BYU's Anna Camp accelerated away to win the race in 4:08.53.

Montana State's Lucy Corbett also competed in the women's high jump. Corbett finished in a three-way tie for 11th with her clearance of five feet, 11.25 inches. With her finish, the Bobcat sophomore also earned second-team All-America honors. According to Montana State, Corbett is the seventh woman in program history to be named an outdoor track and field All-American.

"I was very very happy that I made that jump," Corbett said in a Montana State release of her eventual All-America leap. "I was hoping for 6-00.50, but I'm happy with that jump. It's close enough to my PR where I'm glad that I got to take attempts at a higher bar.

"It's been awesome to be here. It was just fun to watch those girls make those super high heights. It's just really fun to be able to compete at this level."

Earlier in the week, Glasgow's Benji Phillips (North Dakota State) and Bozeman's Duncan Hamilton (Montana State) also achieved All-America finishes at the championships.

Tags

Load comments