BOZEMAN — About five months after he committed to North Dakota State, Billings Senior's Malikye Simpson decided to change course and continue his track and field career at Montana State.
Simpson has signed with the Bobcats, he and MSU announced Tuesday. The senior plans to compete in sprinting events and relays at MSU, as was the case when he committed to NDSU in December.
The main reason for Simpson's switch was financial. NDSU didn't offer as much aid as he wanted, while MSU is giving him a full-ride scholarship, he told 406mtsports.com Tuesday.
"I thought this was the best decision for me and my family," he said.
As for why Simpson chose MSU over Montana or another college in the region, Simpson cited Bozeman's proximity to Billings and MSU sprints coach Jay Turner. Turner kept in touch with Simpson even after he committed to NDSU, Simpson said.
"He’s an amazing guy," Simpson said.
Simpson also knows many people at MSU and praised the track program, saying, "The energy there’s amazing."
MSU and UM offered Simpson for football. Though he's committed to running track, he said "there's a chance" he'd reconsider and try football at MSU. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder earned a first-team All-Eastern AA selection as a cornerback during the 2021 season.
On the track, Simpson set a Senior record last April with a 10.68-second 100-meter dash, the fastest time in the state. He also set a personal record with a 22.07-second 200, good for second best in the state. He missed the rest of that track season because of an ankle injury he suffered playing 7-on-7 football.
Simpson's best 100 time so far this spring is 10.96, the second-fastest in Montana.
Simpson also received a walk-on track offer from Penn State. He planned to run the 100, 200 and 400-meter relay at NDSU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.