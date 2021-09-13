BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team gained three commitments Sunday, including twins from Billings.
Billings West seniors Caden and Taco Dowler announced their commitments on social media, as did Florence senior Ethan Abbott. Caden is mainly a defensive back, Taco is a wide receiver/DB/returner and Abbott is an offensive lineman.
"It’s exciting and relieving," Caden told 406mtsports.com on Monday. "Everybody says it’s a relief, but it’s not really explainable" until you commit.
I am excited to announce my commitment to @MSUBobcats_FB! Thank you for the opportunity @CoachBanks13 @Coach_Risinger @bvigen @CoachBobbyDaly @CoachWeeseMSU! Time to get to work! #TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/G5LnTqm66a— Caden Dowler (@cadendowler1) September 13, 2021
I am happy to announce my commitment to @MSUBobcats_FB ! All in💯 GO CATS‼️😼 Thank you @bvigen @CoachUdy @Coach__House @CoachBobbyDaly @CoachWeeseMSU pic.twitter.com/8Tzbsd7EwD— Taco Dowler (@DowlerTaco) September 13, 2021
After a great visit to Montana State, I’ve decided to commit to play Defensive line for the Bobcats next fall!! Go Cats! @CoachHowe @bvigen #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/7kEiecI3qJ— Ethan L. Abbott (@EthanLAbbott1) September 12, 2021
The Dowler twins each earned Class AA all-state selections last season. Both were honored at wide receiver, while Caden also was recognized at safety and long snapper, and Taco was an all-state cornerback, kick returner and punt returner.
"In my opinion, he’s the best player in the state," Caden said of Taco.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Abbott also received an all-state honor in Class B after last season, his first in Montana after moving from Maryland.
Caden and Taco are No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in 247Sports' Class of 2022 Montana recruit rankings, behind only Helena's Kaden Huot, a Montana commit. The Dowlers helped West reach last season's State AA title game, where the Golden Bears lost 24-15 to Missoula Sentinel.
All three MSU commits were in Bozeman this past weekend for the Bobcats' Gold Rush game, the first game at Bobcat Stadium since 2019. The Dowlers and Abbott watched No. 11-ranked MSU beat Drake 45-7 on a beautiful night in front of nearly 20,000 fans.
"After that visit, it kind of sealed the deal. The game was awesome, and the atmosphere was different than anything I’d seen," Caden said. "It was the caliber of the play as well. They’ve got a bunch of studs out there."
MSU's coaches also contributed to Caden's commitment, he said, as did West graduates currently on the Bobcats' roster: defensive lineman Paul Brott, linebacker Neil Daily and DB Connor Ryan (tight end Elijah Reynolds, a Red Lodge grad, also played a recruiter role).
X3#TrueBlue22#BobcatBuilt | #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/v1Ub44Eg7E— Brent Vigen (@bvigen) September 13, 2021
Caden had offers from MSU, Navy and Northern Colorado, he said, and he talked with Montana's coaches but never received an offer. His decision was between MSU and Navy, and he chose to stay in his home state.
"It’s pretty big because everyone in the state is behind you and supports your decision," Caden said, before quickly adding a caveat. "Except for the Griz fans."
The Dowlers weren't dead set on playing with each other in college, Caden said, but they certainly weren't against it. Now, they're set to play for the same team for years to come. Caden might even guard Taco during MSU practices.
"It’s not that I want to go with him, it’s that I want to go to that school. Going with him is a bonus," Caden said. "It will be fun to play with him for the next couple years."
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.