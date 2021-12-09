BOZEMAN — Max Kimball will have little problem acclimating to his new home next year.
The Billings West senior has committed to Montana State to continue his football career, he announced Thursday on Twitter. The two-way standout will be a preferred walk-on and plans to play nickelback or linebacker for the Bobcats.
I’m excited to announce my commitment to Montana State University I want to thank everyone who has helped me out along the way. It’s a dream come true! @CoachBobbyDaly @bvigen pic.twitter.com/EvlBxOfmff— Maxkimball (@Maxkimball3) December 10, 2021
Four of Kimball’s family members played for MSU, and three lifelong teammates have also committed. It’s an ideal destination for him.
“I’ve had that plan as far back as I can remember,” Kimball told 406mtsports.com Tuesday night. “It’s pretty special.”
Kimball attended many MSU games when he was younger, and he has wanted to play for the Cats “as far back as I can remember,” he said. His father, Brad, played safety at MSU, as did Kimball’s uncles, Bob, Doug and Scott Kimball.
“When I got home and told him the news, he gave me a big ol’ hug,” Max Kimball said, referring to his father. “He was always big on making it my choice and I didn’t have to follow him.”
Last Friday, West linebacker/fullback Max Murphy announced his commitment to the Cats. Fellow Golden Bears and twins Caden and Taco Dowler committed to MSU in September.
MSU also has three West players on its current roster: freshman defensive lineman Paul Brott, freshman linebacker Neil Daily and freshman defensive back Connor Ryan.
West fell to Missoula Sentinel 35-6 in last month’s Class AA state title game. Kimball scored the Bears’ only points on a 16-yard pass from Isaiah Claunch, who committed to Carroll College on Tuesday.
Taco came up to Kimball after the game, hugged him and said, “this won’t be our last game together,” according to Kimball.
“I’ve played with Max, Taco and Caden my whole life,” Kimball said. “I didn’t want to be done.”
West also lost to Sentinel in the 2020 State AA championship game, which Kimball missed because of a knee injury that required surgery. He came back this fall and was a first-team all-state nickelback after recording 59 tackles, five tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Kimball is listed at 6-foot and 185 pounds, and his 40-yard dash time is 4.8 seconds, per his Hudl page.
Kimball had scholarship offers from Carroll and Dickinson (North Dakota) State, he said. Rocky Mountain College, Dordt University (Iowa) and the University of Mary (North Dakota) were also interested.
Once MSU linebackers coach Bobby Daly told Kimball that the Cats had a preferred walk-on spot for him, Kimball immediately accepted it.
“I didn’t care how I got on the team,” Kimball said. “I just wanted to play for Montana State.”
MSU's other known Class of 2022 commits are Florence defensive lineman Ethan Abbott, Hamilton (Arizona) wide receiver Christian Anaya, Rigby (Idaho) linebacker Logan Fredericksen, Great Falls running back/linebacker Ryan Krahe, Timberline, Idaho, running back/wide receiver Taylor Marcum, Red Lodge offensive lineman Burke Mastel, Missoula Hellgate offensive lineman Tommy Nilson, Central Union (California) quarterback Jordan Reed, Bozeman Gallatin tight end Rylan Schlepp, Butte receiver Dylan Snyder and Bozeman Gallatin defensive lineman Jake Vigen (the son of MSU coach Brent Vigen).
Defensive back Dru Polidore announced he was transferring from Air Force to MSU on Nov. 17.
