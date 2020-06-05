BILLINGS — Paul Brott tweeted his intent to play for the Bobcats on Friday, the sixth in-state athlete to commit to Montana State's class of 2021.
I’m excited to announce that I am continuing my academic and athletic career at Montana State. #gocats pic.twitter.com/Fnu7zXplG7— Paul Brott (@PaulBrott2) June 5, 2020
Brott is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds and played defensive end last season for Billings West.
In his first post on Twitter, he tweeted, "I’m excited to announce that I am continuing my academic and athletic career at Montana State. #gocats"
Brott's older brothers Wilson and Mitch both played for the Bobcats. Wilson played tight end and Mitch, who just finished his senior season at left tackle, holds the Montana State record for games played and consecutive starts.
The Bobcats also have received commitments from other in-state players: Elijah Reynolds (Red Lodge), Eli Aby (Laurel), Kade Cutler (Drummond-Philipsburg), Jace Fitzgerald (Dillon) and Jace Fisher (Troy).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.