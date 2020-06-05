BILLINGS — Paul Brott tweeted his intent to play for the Bobcats on Friday, the sixth in-state athlete to commit to Montana State's class of 2021.

Brott is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds and played defensive end last season for Billings West.

In his first post on Twitter, he tweeted, "I’m excited to announce that I am continuing my academic and athletic career at Montana State. #gocats"

Brott's older brothers Wilson and Mitch both played for the Bobcats. Wilson played tight end and Mitch, who just finished his senior season at left tackle, holds the Montana State record for games played and consecutive starts.
 
The Bobcats also have received commitments from other in-state players: Elijah Reynolds (Red Lodge), Eli Aby (Laurel), Kade Cutler (Drummond-Philipsburg), Jace Fitzgerald (Dillon) and Jace Fisher (Troy).

Tags

Load comments