GREELEY, Colo. — The Montana State volleyball team out-blocked Northern Colorado 14-6 while Jourdain Klein and Jordan Radick provided an offensive spark as the Bobcats rolled to a 25-20, 25-20, 17-25, 25-20 win over the Bears to remain undefeated in Big Sky Conference play after the opening week of league action.
“Between our block and digging balls at key moments we were able to frustrate them a little,” said MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “We went with our strengths, and the kids were dialed in on the game plan and executed it at a high level.”
Montana State (6-8, 2-0) jumped out to an early 11-5 advantage, before Northern Colorado (6-7, 0-2) tied the contest at 14-all. The set was even four times down the stretch before MSU pulled away with three consecutive points for a 22-19 lead. The Bobcats closed out the frame on a Radick kill.
The second set mirrored the first as MSU got out to an 11-6 margin. UNC closed to within 20-19, but Audrey Hofer and Klein each registered kills to give the Bobcats breathing room before Courtney Weatherby closed out the set with a service ace.
Northern Colorado out-hit Montana State .343 to .098 to cruise to a set three win cutting MSU’s lead to 2-1.
UNC held its momentum in the fourth frame owning a 17-13 lead at the midway mark. MSU answered with four consecutive points as Radick notched a kill and added two blocks during the run.
With the set even at 20-all, the Bobcats closed out the match with five straight points on two kills from Weatherby and Klein, respectively, a UNC hitting error, a Klein and Radick block, before Maci Abshier capped the win with a service ace.
“It’s always a challenge to play UNC because they do a great job taking things away from you,” Aiazzi said. “But I thought both Jourdain and Jordan were able to establish their dominance and we capitalized on what was working. Audrey adjusted well to give them the ball and we were able to close out the match on a 12-3 run, getting a great run from Delaney Shearan at the service line."
“The important thing we learned was that everyone’s role matters,” Aiazzi added. “That was the clear picture tonight.”
Klein paced the Bobcats with 13 kills, a .500 attack mark and five blocks, while Radick added 10 kills, hit .333 and tallied a match-high nine blocks. Hofer dished out 39 assists and chipped in eight digs and four blocks.
MSU held advantages in kills (49-45) and aces (7-3).
Defensively, Lauren Lindseth was the only Bobcat in double-digits with 24 digs.
Rachel Hickman guided the Bears with 10 kills and a .476 attack mark.
MSU hosts rival Montana on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
