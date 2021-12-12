BOZEMAN — Montana State Bobcats football season ticket holders have until 5 p.m. Monday and MSU students until 5 p.m. Tuesday to claim tickets for the Cats' FCS Playoff semifinal game against South Dakota State on Saturday at noon at Bobcat Stadium, the school announced in a press release on Sunday.
Single-game tickets sold out before the team landed in Bozeman after Saturday’s 42-19 quarterfinal win at No. 1 Sam Houston, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello said, leaving only those allotted to students and season ticket holders. Season ticket holders have until Monday at 5 p.m. to claim their tickets, and those unclaimed go on sale at noon on Tuesday. Students have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to claim tickets, and those not claimed will be released at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re not surprised by the level of enthusiasm and support for this team by our fans,” Costello said in the release. “After selling out all six regular-season games, our fans have responded all year long. It’s an amazing group of student-athletes and coaches, and we’re all excited to see them play a home FCS semifinal game for the first time in 37 years.”
The release noted fans should visit msubobcats.com/tickets for information.
