BOZEMAN — This week marks the launch of a name, image and likeness (NIL) collective supporting Montana State athletics, and the group has already taken a big step.
The Bobcat Collective, Inc. has signed 80 MSU football players to NIL contracts, it announced Tuesday via Blueprint Sports, a marketing agency that has partnered with several NIL collectives across college sports. Bobcat Collective leaders Brandon Vancleeve and Tom White met with those athletes Wednesday — three days before MSU’s season-opening Gold Rush game — to provide more information about the contracts.
The Bobcat Collective was launched this week and publicized two weeks ago thanks largely to a substantial amount of seed money donated by supporters of the MSU football program. The collective raised $80,000, according to Vancleeve. For comparison, the UCLA NIL collective began last month with $50,000 in seed money, according to the Los Angeles Times.
“That just speaks to this community and their deep commitment to MSU and these athletes,” Vancleeve said in a Blueprint Sports press release. “We have such tremendous support and we’re seeing so many individuals and even families give what they can. You don’t just have to be a big business to support our team. It’s truly a grassroots effort to support this collective.”
The 80 football players who have signed contracts all live off campus, Vancleeve said. The goal is to eventually sign the on-campus players — who are all freshman, Vancleeve believes. The collective plans to support athletes from other sports in the future as well.
“It’s awesome that everyone from full scholarship all the way down to walk-on is going to get a piece of the pie,” MSU senior fullback RJ Fitzgerald said Wednesday. “This is going to help a tremendous amount, especially during the season, to try to alleviate our money pains, for lack of better words.”
Both Fitzgerald and Vancleeve mentioned Bozeman’s expensive cost of living. They expect the Bobcat Collective funds to help with housing costs (the collective isn’t limiting what the athletes can spend their NIL money on).
MSU donors “want to help provide for their athletes a more sustainable and just better life in Bozeman in any way possible, and this Bobcat Collective has been an avenue to do that,” MSU senior defensive back Ty Okada said Wednesday. “It’s going to be an incredible help to student-athletes.”
Athletes who have signed/will sign contracts with the Bobcat Collective are required to promote the collective and get involved with the community, Vancleeve said, with efforts like helping local nonprofits. The collective cannot give money to athletes solely for playing a sport at MSU.
While the Bobcat Collective can help MSU athletes navigate NIL deals with businesses, it hasn’t been involved with such contracts so far.
The Rocking R Bar has made multiple advertisements with MSU football players since the NCAA passed NIL rules in 2021. Running back Isaiah Ifanse and wide receiver Willie Patterson appeared in an R Bar commercial last season and a recent one that also includes Okada, quarterback Tommy Mellott and linebacker Callahan O’Reilly.
“It was a blast being able to work with those guys and getting your face out there in the community,” Okada said.
Mellott recently signed an NIL deal with the I Love This Life Foundation to help promote the new 988 crisis line. Barstool Sports has formed NIL arrangements with college athletes across the country, including Fitzgerald, track and field athlete Elena Carter, volleyball player Kira Thomsen, women’s basketball player Darian White and several other Cats. Ifanse, golfer Kameryn Basye, runner Duncan Hamilton and skier Nellie Talbot have appeared in commercials for Kendall Ford Lincoln of Bozeman as part of the car dealer’s Kendall U program.
More than 100 NIL collectives have been formed, including one that supports the Montana Grizzlies, according to HERO Sports.
Members of college athletic departments are mostly prohibited from being involved with NIL deals, but they can consult with athletes or collectives to make sure everyone involved is following NCAA guidelines, avoiding copyright issues, etc. MSU head coach Brent Vigen has voiced his support for the Bobcat Collective.
“I think it will absolutely benefit our entire team, and I appreciate the group of supporters that have come up with it. I think their intent is in the right place,” Vigen said Aug. 19, adding, “There’s no intent with this to aid in recruiting, but I think, whether it’s our guys while they’re here or guys maybe looking at coming here, they can look and say, ‘Hey, there’s another level of support for Bobcat football.’ That’s the biggest thing.”
