BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Bobcat Stadium will receive a video and audio upgrade in the summer of 2024, when an LED video display and custom audio system from Daktronics will be used for football game days and other events in the venue, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello and Daktronics announced Wednesday.

“We are excited to enhance the game-day experience at Bobcat Stadium from a sound and viewing perspective,” Costello said. “This project will increase an already electric atmosphere at MSU on game days. We had hoped to have this installed earlier but understand market constraints concerning labor and materials and are excited to get this installed next summer.”

Video display details

The new end zone LED video display will measure 30 feet high by 100 feet wide and feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing. The display will also feature environmental protection, ensuring it operates as expected in the Montana outdoors.

The 2023 season will mark Montana State’s 50th playing in Bobcat Stadium, which opened as Reno H. Sales Stadium in 1973. Renovations, including score and sound updates, came in 1998 and 2011. The 2024 scoreboard and audio system updates will give Bobcat Stadium the largest scoreboard in the Big Sky Conference.

“Adding to the game-day experience already entertaining fans at Bobcat Stadium, this new installation and video display will take the fan engagement to the next level,” said Brady Jacobsen, Daktronics regional manager. “We’re proud to be a part of this great project and look forward to it making a positive impact on game day.”

The display is capable of variable content zoning, allowing it to show one large image or multiple zones of content. This includes live video, instant replays, game statistics and information, graphics and animations and sponsorship messages.

Audio system details

The new custom audio system will be installed and integrated with the video display system at Bobcat Stadium. This system will feature clear, intelligible speech for complete understanding of every call made on the field. It will also include a booming audio experience for fans to feel the music while in their seats at the stadium.

Additional equipment

Along with the LED video display, Montana State will be installing a fixed-digit scoreboard, locker room clocks, delay of game clocks, two back-lit advertising panels and a Daktronics integrated control solution. All of these additional components keep the Bobcats and their fans up to date with everything happening on game day.