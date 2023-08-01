BOZEMAN — Eight players from Montana's two Football Championship Subdivision teams landed on the 2023 Stats Perform FCS preseason All-America teams, announced Tuesday.
Stats Perform selected six Montana State Bobcats as All-Americans: long snapper Tommy Sullivan (first team), quarterback Tommy Mellott (second), offensive lineman Rush Reimer (second), defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez, punt returner Taco Dowler (third) and kick returner Marqui Johnson (third).
For the Montana Grizzlies, punt returner Junior Bergen made the second team and defensive lineman Alex Gubner made the third.
Defending FCS champion South Dakota State led all teams with eight Stats Perform FCS preseason All-Americans.
