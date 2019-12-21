FARGO, N.D. — How often is North Dakota State’s offense held without a touchdown in the Fargodome? About once every 17 years.
It happened last week in a quarterfinal game against Illinois State, but the Bison held off the Redbirds for a 9-3 victory. Inevitably, Montana State tried to emulate a little bit of what Illinois State did during a semifinal matchup with NDSU on Saturday.
But the Bison were ready and the Bobcats struggled to adjust in a 42-14 playoff defeat.
Early on, Montana State’s defense showed what NDSU coach Matt Entz described as Illinois State-style “four-to-a-side pressure” toward the field in an effort to create negative plays.
But it didn’t work as well for the Bobcats, and the Bison led 29-7 at halftime on the strength of two long touchdowns by receiver Christian Watson — one of which was a 75-yard pass from quarterback Trey Lance as MSU had just one help safety in coverage.
“They weren’t going to let the same thing (beat) them twice,” Montana State coach Jeff Choate said. “That was one of the things we kind of threw out at halftime.”
“We identified it. You see it two weeks in a row, you’re ready for it,” Entz said.
By game’s end, the Bobcats’ defense had given up 552 total yards, including 318 on the ground. The week prior, Illinois State allowed just 263 total yards (128 rushing) and kept the Bison out of the end zone altogether for the first time here since a 2002 game against North Dakota.
It was the first time MSU allowed an opposing offense to eclipse 500 yards since its season opener at Texas Tech, and the first time it have given up 400 or more yards since a win at UC Davis on Nov. 16.
Watson also ran for a 70-yard touchdown on a sweep play in the second quarter.
It started with Lance, who added a 73-yard touchdown pass to running back Dimitri Williams in the third quarter when he scrambled away from harm, but also showed his strength on the ground by rushing for 64 yards and two TDs.
Lance, a redshirt freshman, also finished with 223 passing yards and accounted for five total touchdowns.
“Trey, he’s a really good player. We knew that coming in,” Bobcats safety Brayden Konkol said. “We knew they were going to do that QB-run game, maybe not as much as they did, but if you can’t stop that then you’re going to have a long day.”
MSU’s defense did have one turnover to extend that streak to 25 games — lineman Chase Benson forced and recovered a fumble in the third quarter — but the Bobcats uncharacteristically had no sacks, quarterback hurries or tackles for loss.
It was MSU's first trip to the Division I semifinals in 35 years.
Full circle for Rovig
The best pass Bobcats quarterback Tucker Rovig threw was a 41-yard touchdown strike to receiver Kevin Kassis that pared MSU’s deficit to 29-14 with 6:27 remaining in the third quarter.
Rovig, with good protection from his linemen, lofted the ball perfectly to Kassis, who ran under it and scored again single coverage.
“It was a situation where we caught them in man-to-man” defense, Kassis said. “The safety rolled down and I had an inside fade. Tucker put a really good ball out there for me to get. Kudos to the O-line holding up. All I had to do is stick my arms out there and walk in.”
It was the 15th touchdown pass of the season for Rovig, a redshirt sophomore who took over the starting quarterback job prior to a Week 4 win over Norfolk State and became more efficient as the year went along.
Rovig was intercepted by NDSU safety Michael Tutsie on Saturday, but it was just the fifth time Rovig had been picked off on 279 pass attempts this season. He finished the year with a .616 completion percentage and 1,969 passing yards in 13 games.
“He’s taken a lot of criticism and stuff, and I think a lot of guys would turn away from that. But I think Tucker’s embraced it,” Kassis said. “You can see it not just from a passing standpoint, but his control in the huddle, his leadership. I think guys respect that and will gravitate to that going forward.
“He’s going to work his butt off and we’re really proud of him. We’re happy for the success he’s had and we hope he has a lot of success going forward.”
Brott breaks record
NDSU won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half, which gave the Bobcats the ball first. After the opening kickoff went for a touchback, MSU left tackle Mitch Brott trotted on the field to establish a new school record.
It was Brott’s 50th consecutive start, which eclipsed the program mark previously set by offensive lineman John Weidenaar, who started 49 in a row from 2012-15. Brott, who came to MSU from Billings West, started every game of his Bobcat career to claim the record.
Brott’s 50 starts are also the most in school history, consecutive or otherwise.
Others on MSU's consecutive-starts list include offensive lineman Brent Swaggert (48 straight starts from 2000-03), defensive end Jon Montoya (48, 2000-03), safety and current defensive coordinator Kane Ioane (47, 2000-03) and linebacker Jody Owens (47, 2009-12).
