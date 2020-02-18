BOZEMAN — After a 14-point loss at Montana, Danny Sprinkle pointed out experiencing something like that was part of his team’s growth process. Throughout the season, Montana State’s head men's basketball coach has also observed his team progressing.
Since that loss in Missoula on Feb. 1, the Bobcats have won three of their last four games and five of their last seven as they hope to peak when the Big Sky Conference tournament rolls around in mid-March.
The Bobcats’ only other loss in February came at Eastern Washington on Feb. 8 when they scored a season-low 49 points.
“We had two really good weeks of practice,” Sprinkle said Saturday. “Thirteen of the 14 days, we’ve gotten better. The only day we didn’t was the Eastern Washington debacle.”
With six games remaining in the final three weeks of the regular season, MSU (14-11, 8-6 Big Sky) is trending up entering the home stretch. The Bobcats visit Portland State on Thursday before hosting the rival Grizzlies on Saturday.
To reach this point, MSU weathered a stretch of four losses in five games and responded with the current streak, the Bobcats’ best stretch since opening the year 5-2.
Sprinkle mentioned that he occasionally wakes up at 2 a.m. worried about his team’s consistency. MSU hasn’t won more than two games in a row since mid-November. But the Bobcats also haven’t lost more than two games in a row at any point this season, displaying their resilient nature.
Senior point guard Harald Frey added that MSU wants to play its best at the conference tournament and the end of the regular season can be used to build toward that.
“You can have an up and down season, but if you peak at the right time, everyone can be a dangerous team. Especially for us, we have had our ups and downs and we’re a young team and we’re still learning,” Frey said. “Not only in these games have we gotten better, but also in practice this week. I think that’s starting to show. ... I think we’re going to just keep getting better.”
Fernandez provides a spark
During nonconference play, forward Borja Fernandez showed glimpses of potential and appeared to be the most likely of the Bobcats’ four freshmen to play a key role later in the season.
A couple months later, Fernandez is starting to spark MSU. Before the Bobcats beat Weber State on Saturday, Sprinkle reminded Fernandez to make sure to have his feet set when he shoots. Sprinkle anticipated Fernandez earning an opportunity given his skill and recent performances.
Fernandez then went 4 of 4 from behind the 3-point arc Saturday and finished with 14 points. The outing came just three games after scoring a season-high 18 points against Idaho.
Sprinkle, who has called Fernandez one of MSU’s best low-post scorers, also described him as one of the team’s best at catching and shooting as long as he doesn’t hesitate. Having a power forward that’s made 14 of 34 (41.2%) on 3-pointers opens up the floor for other teammates inside. In conference play, Fernandez is the Bobcats’ fourth-leading scorer at 6.5 points per game.
“He’s always shown flashes of playing really good but sometimes it feels like he doesn’t really get how consistently good he can be,” Frey said. “(Saturday) he was knocking down 3s, he was finding the bigs inside, driving the ball, coming up with some key rebounds. That’s huge for us. If we want to go far and achieve the things we want to achieve, we’re going to need him.”
Bobcats fighting for seeding
The Big Sky tournament in Boise, Idaho, will begin in just more than three weeks and the top five teams in the 11-team league will earn a first-round bye. MSU is in sole possession of fourth place at 8-6 in conference play, but six teams have between six and eight conference wins. The logjam also includes Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Portland State, Sacramento State and Weber State.
The Bobcats will face four of those teams in the final six games plus first-place Montana and second-place Northern Colorado. All six remaining games will test MSU considering that so far six of the eight conference wins have come against the bottom three teams in the standings. The Bobcats’ only losses since Jan. 18, though, have come against Montana and Eastern Washington, which is tied with Northern Colorado in second place.
The final six games will determine whether MSU earns a first-round bye and automatic entry into the conference quarterfinals.
“We just got to keep getting better,” Sprinkle said, “because at the end of the day, it’s about that three-day tournament at the end.”
