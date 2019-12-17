BOZEMAN — Isaiah Ifanse missed five games due to injury this season and has really only had a tangible impact in half of Montana State’s 14 games.
But as the Bobcats have peaked at the end of the year, it’s become plainly obvious what a healthy Ifanse means to their success.
Since returning to full health (or close to it) for MSU’s 27-17 victory at UC Davis on Nov. 16, Ifanse has rushed for 483 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 6.6 yards per carry. The sophomore from Bellevue, Washington, piled up a school playoff record 196 yards in last week’s 27-10 win over Austin Peay, which sent the Bobcats on to the semifinal round of the postseason for the first time since 1984.
Fifth-seeded Montana State (11-3) will travel to play No. 1 North Dakota State (14-0) on Saturday with a trip to the national championship game on the line. Kickoff is at noon Mountain time, and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.
Despite missing virtually half the season, Ifanse has rushed for 753 yards, including 171 and three touchdowns in a 48-14 blowout win over Montana in the regular season finale.
His 60-yard touchdown run on the third play of the game against Austin Peay helped set an early tone. He even threw a touchdown pass in the victory.
Of course, Ifanse’s talent hasn’t been understated. As a true freshman a year ago, he broke a school record when he eclipsed 1,000 yards.
How Ifanse produces this week will likely factor into whether the Bobcats, winners of six consecutive games, can upset seven-time national champion NDSU, which has won an FCS-record 35 in a row.
“I think he would have had a year for the ages if he was healthy,” Montana State coach Jeff Choate said of Ifanse. “I think he’s the best back in the league. Unfortunately we just didn’t get a chance to showcase his talents behind the best offensive line in the league.
“That combination doesn’t come along very often, when you’ve got a really, really special running back you’ve got a really special five guys in front of him. I’m glad we’ve got him back. He’s just got to keep doing his thing.
“It’s pretty epic, really if you think about it. He’ll embrace the opportunity to go play against a great defense on Saturday, and I’m excited for everybody to see our brand of football.”
Defense rising
During MSU’s six-game winning streak, the Bobcats’ defense has given up an average of just 231.8 yards per game and has allowed only one opponent (UC Davis) to rush for more than 100 yards.
Last week, Montana State held Austin Peay to fewer rushing yards (18) than carries (19), and limited the Governors to 10 first downs. Austin Peay did not achieve its first first down until the second quarter.
On the turnover front, the Bobcats’ defense has at least one takeaway in 24 consecutive games, including seven in its last three outings.
It all starts up front, and MSU is beating teams at the line of scrimmage. It makes for an interesting matchup this week against North Dakota State’s physical and mobile offensive line, which is at the forefront of an offense that has turned the ball over just five times all year.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance has yet to throw an interception on 257 pass attempts for NDSU.
“I think where you see it up front is their big guys move so well,” defensive tackle Derek Marks said of the Bison. “They fly off the ball. Their tight ends are big — big guys that can block really well. And part of it is just the style that they play. They’re flying off the ball and bringing whoever they can with them.”
Remember: It's Signing Day
Not to be forgotten, the NCAA’s early signing period for football begins Wednesday. The Bobcats are expected to sign upwards of 20 new recruits.
N.C. State transfer quarterback Matt McKay is on MSU’s commitment list, as are homegrown players such as Colstrip’s Trey Yates, Butte Central’s Aaron Richards, Bozeman High’s McCade O’Reilly and Jake D’Agostino, Butte High’s Tommy Mellott and Billings West’s Connor Ryan.
Choate said the fact that Signing Day lands smack in the middle of this week’s playoff preparation makes things “hectic.”
“But I think winning helps,” Choate said. “So I think we’re going to be in good shape, but it definitely adds a little extra anxiety, so to speak, when you’re trying to get ready for a game.”
Tuszka ‘very active’
One player Choate circled as someone the Bobcats must pay close attention to on Saturday is North Dakota State defensive end Derrek Tuszka.
Tuszka has accumulated 11.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. He was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s defensive player of the year. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound senior from Warner, South Dakota, has 27.5 career QB takedowns.
“He’s very active,” Choate said. “He’s one of the better players that we will see all year.”
“He’s just a guy that has a relentless motor,” MSU quarterback Tucker Rovig said. “He’s a great pass rusher, and also he’s great with the run, too. He’s a guy that will not take any plays off or tap his (helmet) to get a sub in. He just keeps on going 100% every time, and I respect that.”
Postseason familiarity
Saturday’s game will mark the fourth postseason meeting between Montana State and North Dakota State, making the Bison the Bobcats’ most common opponent in games played after the regular season.
MSU beat NDSU 10-3 in the 1976 semifinals in Fargo, North Dakota, en route to winning the Division II national title that year. The Bison returned the favor decades later in 2010 with a 42-17 win in an FCS second-round contest in Bozeman, a game the Bobcats led early in the fourth quarter.
Last year, NDSU trounced MSU 52-10 in a second-round game in Fargo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.