NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Press is reporting that Boise State has hired former Broncos assistant and Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos as its new football coach, and top contender Jeff Choate of Montana State confirmed in a tweet Friday that he is remaining in Bozeman.
Boise State officials were in Bozeman on Thursday to interview Choate, a former Broncos assistant.
God is good. I’m so thankful for all the love and support I’ve received over the past several weeks. While I’m appreciative to have had the opportunity to engage with Boise State, I’m thankful to be the head coach at Montana State University. #UnfinishedBusiness#GoCatsGo— Jeff Choate (@CoachChoate_MSU) January 8, 2021
"God is good," Choate tweeted. "I’m so thankful for all the love and support I’ve received over the past several weeks. While I’m appreciative to have had the opportunity to engage with Boise State, I’m thankful to be the head coach at Montana State University."
Choate is 28-22 in his four seasons at Montana State, including 4-0 against Montana. In 2019, he led the Bobcats to the FCS semifinals for the first time since winning a national title in 1984.
Success leads to opportunities but our success is only beginning. I am looking forward to continuing our work with @MSUBobcats_FB and @CoachChoate_MSU. It’s another great day to be a Bobcat! #gocatsgo https://t.co/PdjTRCmXrE— Leon Costello (@leonmcostello) January 8, 2021
An Idaho native, he played and then coached at Montana Western, coached 10 years at Idaho high schools, and was an assistant at five more colleges, leaving Washington in in 2015 for Bozeman.
Avalos was an all-conference linebacker at Boise State. He has been at Oregon for two years.
Avalos succeeds Bryan Harsin, who was hired at Auburn on Dec. 22. He played for Boise State from 2001-04.
Avalos was BSU's defensive line coach in 2012 and moved to linebackers in 2014. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2016 and left for Oregon in 2019.
