BOISE, Idaho — Boise State made it official Thursday, announcing the hiring of Montana State offensive coordinator Matt Miller as wide receivers coach for the Broncos football team.
Miller, who spent four years coaching at MSU, is a former Boise State team captain, star wide receiver and the school's all-time receptions leader. Head coach Bryan Harsin announced Miller as the team's passing game coordinator as well on Thursday.
"Matt Miller is one of the best young coaches in the country — a great offensive mind and someone that can recruit anywhere in the country," Harsin said. "It just so happens that he's also a Bronco, and we're excited to have him joining this staff. He is going to do great things at Boise State."
At MSU, Miller coached receivers in 2016-17 before being promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach midway through 2018. He also held the position in 2019.
Miller also served as recruiting coordinator under MSU head coach and former Boise State assistant Jeff Choate from 2017 until being promoted to offensive coordinator.
Reports of his departure from the Bobcats surfaced Wednesday evening.
MSU coach Jeff Choate released a statement on Thursday that read:
“I want to thank Matt for his hard work at Montana State. He is a bright, hard-working coach who was a big part of the success we’ve achieved. He filled a number of different roles on our staff, and did an excellent job in each and every one of them.
“I’m sure he’ll do a great job at Boise State and I know he’s excited to return to his alma mater. I’m excited about the future of Bobcat Football, and I’m looking forward to adding a coach who will bring new and different ideas to our program.”
After his graduation from Boise State, Miller served as an offensive quality control assistant for the Broncos during the 2015 season.
"My wife and I couldn't be more thrilled to return to Boise," Miller said. "I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Bozeman, but an opportunity to return to my alma mater and a city I fell in love with during my collegiate career, in addition to working with a championship football program with an outstanding staff and culture, was an opportunity I couldn't pass up. I can't wait to get to work in Boise."
Miller helped orchestrate an offense that led the Bobcats to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs in each of his final two seasons, reaching the second round in 2018 and the semifinals in 2019.
In 2019, Miller's first full campaign as offensive coordinator, MSU concluded the year ranked 25th nationally in total offense (426.5 yards per game) and 27th nationally in scoring offense (32.7 points per game). The Bobcats also led the Big Sky Conference in rushing offense, averaging 258.1 yards per game, the eighth-highest total in the FCS.
Miller concluded his Boise State playing career with 244 career receptions, the most in school history. His 3,049 career receiving yards and 29 career receiving touchdowns each rank third on the Broncos' all-time list.
Miller was part of the Broncos' Mountain West championship teams of 2012 and 2014, and the Fiesta Bowl championship in 2014. He was also named most valuable player at the 2013 Hawaii Bowl, picked up All-Mountain West honors in both 2012 and 2013, and was a first-team FWAA freshman All-America selection in 2011.
Originally from Helena, Miller was the 2009 Montana Gatorade player of the year at Capital High before joining the Broncos. He earned his bachelor's degree in business from Boise State in 2014.
He is married to the former Sarah Baugh, a standout volleyball player for the Broncos from 2012-15.
